Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman in Medically Induced Coma

Beth Chapman, left, and Duane Chapman arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn. The chairman of the Honolulu Police Commission wants the wife of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman to have a role in selecting the city's next police chief. Chairman Max Sword says he's known Beth Chapman personally for a long time and thinks her background in the bail bonds business will be helpfulBounty Hunters Wife Police, Nashville, USA - 4 Jun 2014
CREDIT: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Reality star Beth Chapman is in a medically induced coma, Duane Chapman has confirmed on Twitter.

Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, shared the news Sunday by linking to a Hawaii news article, which shared the details of Beth Chapman’s hospital admittance. According to the article, she was admitted to the ICU at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

Duane Chapman also tweeted out to friends and family, asking then to pray for his wife. “Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you,” he wrote.

Previously, Chapman underwent a successful surgery for throat cancer in 2017 before doctors announced that her throat cancer had returned last year. She was then forced to undergo an emergency surgery in November after a blockage appeared in her throat.

The Chapman family is best known for their hit A&E show “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which followed their Hawaii bounty hunting and bail bonds business and ran from 2004 to 2012.  The couple then starred in a spinoff titled “Dog and Beth: On the Hunt,” which aired on CMT from 2013 to 2015.

Earlier in the month, the Chapmans had also announced a new show “Dog’s Most Wanted” that would soon be arriving at WGN America.

Together, the pair also have 12 children and have spent more than 30 years in the bail bond industry.

