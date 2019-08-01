×

‘Doctor Who’ to Stream Exclusively on HBO Max

Will Thorne

Picture Shows: Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL), Graham O'Brien (BRADLEY WALSH), The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER), Ryan Sinclair (TOSIN COLE)
CREDIT: Copyright BBC / BBC Studios 2018

HBO Max is stepping into the world of Time Lords, sonic screwdrivers and the TARDIS.

The forthcoming WarnerMedia streaming platform has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to “Doctor Who,” with all 11 seasons of the historic BBC series coming to the service upon launch in spring 2020. The news comes as part of a deal with BBC studios which means the streamer will be the home of future “Doctor Who” seasons after they air on BBC America.

Under the deal, HBO Max has also licensed several hundred episodes of multiple other hit BBC shows, namely “The Office,” “Top Gear,” “Luther,” and “The Honorable Woman.” The BBC properties join the ever-growing content library at the streamer which also includes “Friends,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Pretty Little Liars,” and a host of HBO properties like “The Sopranos,” “Sex and the City,” “Veep,” and “Game of Thrones.”

“‘Doctor Who’ is one of television’s all-time, most beloved series, on both sides of the pond, and we are happy to be the exclusive streaming stewards for this BBC gem” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV. “Another series to further define the high-quality content experience consumers can expect from HBO Max.”

Related

Jodie Whitaker took over as the thirteenth Doctor in 2018 and is set to reprise the role for a second season coming to the BBC and BBC America in 2020.

“As any ‘Doctor Who’ fan knows, the iconic TARDIS is ‘bigger on the inside’ – and it’s a good thing because the TARDIS is about to welcome a whole new slew of fans coming to the show through this deal with HBO Max,” said Nigel Gaines, interim president of BBC Studios – Americas. “HBO Max’s ambitious content line-up is the perfect complement to the ‘Doctor Who’ global franchise, in addition to some of our most award-winning and game-changing UK dramas and comedies.”

In addition, the deal also includes new titles “Pure”, “Trigonometry”, “Stath Lets Flats”, “Home” and “Ghosts” which will all stream exclusively on the platform upon its launch.

In terms of prospective original programming, the HBO Max slate is thus far headlined by a “Gossip Girl” sequel series set eight years after the original, and “Dune: The Sisterhood” which is based in the world created by Frank Herbert’s “Dune” and Denis Villeneuve on board to direct.

On the film side, HBO Max has secured production deals with prolific producer Greg Berlanti and Reese Witherspoon. Berlanti will produce an initial four movies focused in the young adult space, while Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine will produce at least two films.

