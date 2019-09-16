×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Christopher Eccleston Reveals He Was ‘Very Ill’ With Anorexia While Filming ‘Doctor Who’

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
Christopher Eccleston Anorexia
CREDIT: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Doctor Who” actor Christopher Eccleston has opened up about his anorexia, body dysmorphia and suicidal thoughts.

Eccleston, who played the ninth incarnation of the Doctor, made the revelations in his forthcoming autobiography “I Love the Bones of You: My Father and the Making of Me.” “Many times I’ve wanted to reveal that I’m a lifelong anorexic and dysmorphic,” he wrote. “I never have. I always thought of it as a filthy secret, because I’m northern, because I’m male and because I’m working class.”

Eccleston said he suffered from the eating disorder while filming “Doctor Who.” He wrote, “The illness is still there raging within me as the Doctor. People love the way I look in that series, but I was very ill. The reward for that illness was the part. And therein lies the perpetuation of the whole sorry situation.”

After separating from his wife in 2015, Eccleston contemplated suicide and checked into a psychiatric hospital. “I was in a state of extreme anxiety, convinced I was either going to die or I was going to kill myself. In my despair I reached for my phone and looked up a psychiatric hospital, I rang ahead, grabbed my bag and ran,” he wrote.

He wrote that he continues to take anti-depressants. “I could be on them for the rest of my days. I do have an issue with that,” he wrote. “I would like to attempt slowly to reduce the dose to experience reality again.”

“I Love the Bones of You” is set to publish Sept. 19.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Christopher Eccleston Anorexia

    Christopher Eccleston Reveals He Was 'Very Ill' With Anorexia While Filming 'Doctor Who'

    “Doctor Who” actor Christopher Eccleston has opened up about his anorexia, body dysmorphia and suicidal thoughts. Eccleston, who played the ninth incarnation of the Doctor, made the revelations in his forthcoming autobiography “I Love the Bones of You: My Father and the Making of Me.” “Many times I’ve wanted to reveal that I’m a lifelong [...]

  • Justin Theroux Mute

    'Mosquito Coast' Series Starring Justin Theroux Set at Apple

    Apple has ordered an adaptation of “The Mosquito Coast” to series, Variety has learned. Justin Theroux will star in the series, which is based on the novel by his uncle Paul Theroux. The story follows an idealist who uproots his family and moves them to Latin America. Neil Cross is adapting the book for television [...]

  • 'Big Mouth' presentation, Paleyfest, Panel

    TV News Roundup: Jenny Slate's Netflix Comedy Special Sets October Premiere

    In today’s TV news roundup, Jenny Slate’s first Netflix comedy special “Stage Fright” premieres Oct. 22, and Netflix also releases the first trailer for its upcoming comedy “Living with Yourself,” out Oct. 18.  DATES Jenny Slate‘s first full-length comedy special “Stage Fright” will launch on Netflix Oct. 22. In it, the comedian and actress shares [...]

  • Shane Gillis SNL

    Shane Gillis Out From 'Saturday Night Live'

    “Saturday Night Live” is officially cutting ties with Shane Gillis. “After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining ‘SNL,'” an “SNL” spokesperson on behalf of Lorne Michaels said in a statement. “We want SNL to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we [...]

  • Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins to Lead

    Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins to Lead Quibi Thriller Series

    Sophie Turner has found her first TV role post-“Game of Thrones.” The British actress, who is nominated at this year’s Emmys for playing Sansa Stark on the HBO mega-hit, is set to star alongside “Straight Outta Compton” actor Corey Hawkins in a thriller series in the works at Quibi. Titled “Survive,” the series is based [...]

  • Barton Fitzpatrick as Reg, Alex R.

    ‘The Chi’ Ups Justin Hillian to Showrunner, Ayanna Floyd Davis Exits

    “The Chi” has appointed a new showrunner for its forthcoming third season. Writer Justin Hillian will take over from season 2 showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis, who departs as the series looks to emerge from the cloud of the Jason Mitchell misconduct affair. It was revealed in May that Mitchell had been fired from the series due [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad