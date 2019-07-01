‘Divorce’ to End With Season 3 at HBO

The third season of the HBO series “Divorce” will be the show’s last.

Season 3, which will consist of six episodes, will debut tonight. The series is described as the story of a very, very long divorce. It stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church as Frances and Robert, the couple at the center of the titular separation. The series also stars Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Tracy Letts, Sterling Jerins, and Charlie Kilgore, with Becki Newton being upped to a series regular for Season 3.

Parker executive produces in addition to starring in the series, which was created and is executive produced by Sharon Horgan. Liz Tuccillo joined the series as showrunner in Season 3. Alison Benson and Aaron Kaplan also executive produce.

Parker and her Pretty Matches production banner remain under a first-look deal with HBO.

“Sarah Jessica Parker has a unique ability to showcase the complexities of personal relationships with such empathy and humor,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “With ‘Divorce,’ she took our audiences through the keyhole and into the lives of a modern day couple dealing with the fallout of splitting up. As we end with the 3rd and final season of the show, we look forward to our next endeavor with Sarah Jessica and Pretty Matches.”

Deadline first reported the series ending.