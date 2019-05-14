×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney, WarnerMedia Plan to Woo Upfront Dollars With Special Commercials

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
JIMMY KIMMEL ABC Upfront Presentatiion
CREDIT: ABC/Heidi Gutman

Walt Disney will make a big pitch today for billions of dollars in advertising. One of the tools in its arsenal to win commercials? Commercials.

During a glitzy “upfront” presentation Tuesday afternoon at David Geffen Hall in New York’s Lincoln Center before dozens of prominent Madison Avenue executives, Disney will tout new programs on ABC, Freeform, FX and Nat Geo, and talk up sports on ESPN. But it will also run a series of testimonials from big-spending advertisers like Eli Lilly, Google, MillerCoors, Marriott and eBay. “Every time we do something, we don’t know exactly what it is we’re going to get,” says Drew Slaven, the chief marketing officer of Mercedes, in a video touting the automaker’s alliance with ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “But we are always happy with the result.”

ABC and ESPN have run these sorts of endorsements at upfront gatherings in the recent past, but their use seems to be on the rise. Disney expects to run eight vignettes in all, as part of an upfront pitch that touts all of the company’s TV assets – including FX and National Geographic, which it recently bought from Fox. Disney’s goal is to highlight the way it can tailor interesting ad packages that weave marketers into programs of their choosing, such as an alliance Eli Lilly recently struck with “Good Morning America.” “We have a centralized team in place to specifically serve the clients who ask for this,” says Jerry Daniello, senior vice president of entertainment brand solutions at Disney Advertising Sales.

Related

Meanwhile, AT&T’s WarnerMedia expects to present case studies of how advertisers have utilized its ad offerings when the company makes its presentation to advertisers Wednesday, says Donna Speciale, the company’s president of ad sales. “I have really worked on showing case studies and results. It’s all about results,” says Speciale. “I think clients just want more proof points that the big screen and premium video and linear TV can work.”

The nation’s big TV networks this week are touting their new programming to advertisers as part of TV’s annual upfront market for advance sales of commercial inventory. It’s one thing to make a pitch for new ad dollars. It’s quite another to have a pack of clients who have struck recent deals telling others to open their wallets.

The media companies’ tactics borrow a page from the work of business-to-business advertisers. These companies provide services for other businesses, like consulting, logistics or infrastructure – and a good word from one client can snare the interest of several others. SAP and Oracle are among the companies that have in the past used ads touting the work they do for big-name clients. The more prominent the partner, the bigger the reflected halo on the company selling the services.

In some ways, the TV networks are becoming like consultants to their ad clients. Many of the media outlets this week are promoting their use of consumer data as a means to help sponsors get their commercials in front of the exact right swaths of audience. Disney has over the past two years places new emphasis on its ability to craft unique connections between its shows and the advertisers that want to sponsor them, whether it be a Procter & Gamble-inspired plotline in “black-ish” or a pitch for the Mitsubishi Eclipse placed adjacent to ABC News coverage of an eclipse.

Marriott will tell today’s Disney assemblage about the company’s work to place a pitch for its Bonvoy loyalty program in ABC’s telecast of the Oscars. “Doing this took a partner that could brainstorm and execute with confidence, and importantly generate buzz for our launch,” says Karin Timpone, global marketing officer of Marriott International. Disney executives helped create a special commercial break designed to stand out during the telecast.

Eli Lilly has done work with ABC and Disney for more than a decade, says Lina Shields, senior director- head of media at Lilly USA. The alliances the company has struck with Disney shows has helped create awareness for the conditions some of its pharmaceuticals can treat and has driven its message on social media. The executive says she knows her endorsement will carry some weight at an upfront presentation, but “I don’t mind standing up for them,” she says. “I think they deserve it.”

 

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • JIMMY KIMMEL ABC Upfront Presentatiion

    Disney, WarnerMedia Plan to Woo Upfront Dollars With Special Commercials

    Walt Disney will make a big pitch today for billions of dollars in advertising. One of the tools in its arsenal to win commercials? Commercials. During a glitzy “upfront” presentation Tuesday afternoon at David Geffen Hall in New York’s Lincoln Center before dozens of prominent Madison Avenue executives, Disney will tout new programs on ABC, [...]

  • Red Arrow Sells 'Slender Man' Documentary

    Red Arrow Sells 'Slender Man' Documentary in Australia, Europe

    Red Arrow Studios International has secured a raft of deals for feature-length documentary “Slender Man: The Untold Story.” The true-crime documentary, about the case of two girls whose obsession with a fictional internet character was cited for their attempted murder of a friend, was picked up by Nine Network in Australia. European sales have also [...]

  • Hannah Gadsby NANETTE

    Comedian Hannah Gadsby to Release 'Douglas' Netflix Special in 2020

    Hannah Gadsby will debut her new Netflix comedy special “Douglas” globally in 2020, the comedian announced Monday night. Gadsby appeared at Netflix’s FYSEE event to discuss her special “Nanette,” which was released on the streaming platform in 2018. “I’m so excited to announce today that Douglas will be released on Netflix in 2020,” Gadsby said. [...]

  • Terry BradshawFox Upfront Presentation, Arrivals, Central

    Terry Bradshaw Apologizes for 'Offensive Comments' at Fox Upfront

    “Fox NFL Sunday” host Terry Bradshaw has apologized for “offensive comments” he made about actor-comedian Ken Jeong during Fox’s upfront presentation in New York on Monday. During his appearance at the Beacon Theatre, Bradshaw made mention of having been eliminated from competition on another Fox series, “The Masked Singer,” by “Alan Thicke and the little [...]

  • 'Arthur's Same-Sex Wedding Episode: Mr. Ratburn

    'Arthur' Character Comes Out as Gay and Gets Married in Season 22 Premiere

    Mr. Ratburn from “Arthur” had a same sex marriage in the show’s 22nd season premiere Monday — and Twitter is sharing the love. For fans of the show, it’s no secret that the third grade teacher loves cake, which now comes adorably full circle as Mr. Ratburn shares wedding cake with his new aardvark husband [...]

  • FOX 2019 UPFRONT PRESENTATION: Charlie Collier,

    New Fox Looks Like Work in Progress at Upfront (Analysis)

    Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier has taken to saying that the relaunch of the broadcast network following the historic Disney-21st Century Fox transaction has turned Fox into a “startup company.” During Monday’s upfront presentation at the Beacon Theatre, the startup seams were showing at times as the new-model Fox unveiled a large slate of new [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad