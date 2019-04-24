Elizabeth Olsen Says Disney+ Series ‘WandaVision’ Is Set in 1950s

“Avengers: Endgame” star Elizabeth Olsen tells Variety that “WandaVision,” the forthcoming Disney+ series about her superhero character, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, will be set in the 1950s.

“There’s quite a few other comic books that we’re pulling from and it’s going to be Wanda and the Vision, and I think at the Disney+ launch chat, they showed a photo of us in the ’50s,” Olsen says.

“Paul [Bettany] and I are really excited. They have a great group of writers. I think it’s going to be a total of six hours,” she continues. Olsen also says shooting would begin in the fall.

Olsen’s character was introduced in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” as having telekinetic and telepathic powers. She was killed off in the previous installment, 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” but Olsen reprises the role in “Endgame.” Bettany portrays the android Vision, who is also Wanda’s romantic partner in the comics and Marvel films. He also first appeared in “Ultron,” with Bettany returning in the role for “Endgame.”

Jac Schaeffer, a screenwriter for the “Captain Marvel” film, is writing, producing, and showrunning the series. “WandaVision” will be available in the second year after the scheduled Nov. 12 launch of Disney+.

The series joins other Marvel Studios content set for Disney’s new subscription streaming service, such as a show centering on Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and “Loki” starring Tom Hiddleston.