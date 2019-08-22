‘Book of Enchantment’ Series Based on Iconic Disney Villains Shelved at Disney Plus

Disney Plus has decided to not move forward with “Book of Enchantment,” a series based on some of Disney’s most iconic villains, Variety has learned from sources.

The news comes the day before Disney is set to unveil its streaming service at the biannual D23 convention in Anaheim.

The prospective project was based on the “Villains” book series penned by Serena Valentino. “Book of Enchantment” was slated to tell the origin stories of Disney characters like Ursula from “The Little Mermaid,” The Beast from “Beauty and the Beast,” Maleficent from “Sleeping Beauty,” and the Wicked Queen from “Snow White.” Michael Seitzman was on board to write and produce the series under his Maniac Productions banner. ABC Signature Studios was a co-producer with Disney Plus.

Seitzman previously created the CBS medical drama “Code Black” and worked on the ABC series “Quantico.” He is also set to oversee the multi-series John Grisham universe currently in the works at Disney-owned Hulu, which will be comprised of the dramas “The Rainmaker” and “Rogue Lawyer.” Jason Richman is also onboard to write and executive produce the Grisham projects along with Seitzman.

Deadline first reported the news that “Book of Enchantment” was not going forward.

Some projects going forward at the streamer include John Favreau’s “The Mandalorian” and a “High School Musical” series, both of which will likely be unveiled at the Disney Plus’ D23 presentation tomorrow.