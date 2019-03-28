×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Sets Single Upfront for ABC, ESPN, FX and Nat Geo

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
JIMMY KIMMEL ABC Upfront Presentatiion
CREDIT: ABC/Heidi Gutman

Disney plans to sell commercial inventory for the TV assets it recently acquired as part of its mammoth deal with the former 21st Century Fox alongside its ABC, ESPN and Freeform, giving its top ad-sales executive additional responsibility as well as influence on Madison Avenue.

Rita Ferro, Disney’s president of advertising sales, will sell ads for the FX Networks and National Geographic Networks, as well as ABC, ESPN and Freeform, the company said Thursday. The company has planned a new “combined” presentation to pitch Madison Avenue on all the networks, marking a turn for the media giant. In years past, the various Disney TV operations would hold separate meetings for ABC and ESPN.

Disney’s presentation will take place May 14 and is part of the industry’s annual “upfront” sales season. when U.S. media companies try to sell the bulk of their ad inventory in advance of the next big programming cycle. Disney continues to hold separate meetings for its kids-focused cable networks like Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD. Two of those networks sell only limited sponsorship opportunities.

Related

“We’re thrilled to host our first ever combined Upfront presentation for the 2019-20 season. We have some of the most iconic and inspirational storytelling in the industry, and best in class brands,” said Ferro, in a prepared statement. “The combination of our great content, audiences, insights and creativity, amplifies the partnerships and offerings we’re able to deliver to clients. We’re looking forward to a great event, and a great season.” Ferro reports to Kevin Mayer, chairman of the company’s direct-to-consumer and international unit.

With audiences splintering around a dizzying array of new video technologies, more advertisers are eager to talk about buying commercials across a broader portfolio of properties. NBCUniversal has for several years pitched Madison Avenue on buying broader packages of advertising across its broadcast, cable and digital operations. Disney in September said it would combine ad-sales operations for ABC and ESPN – long operated separately – under Ferro, who has risen up the ranks from handling ad outreach for the company’s kids’ networks.

The Fox acquisition will give Disney added heft in two content areas that have not been part of its core. The company has long helped advertisers reach broad female, male and kid demographics, but the former Fox holdings give the company new leverage. FX’s premium storytelling rivals that of  places like HBO, Showtime and AMC, and Nat Geo’s schedule can vie with offerings from Discovery.

There is no immediate word as to whether many of the longstanding elements of the ABC and ESPN upfronts – funny segments anchored by Jimmy Kimmel and Kenny Mayne – will continue.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More TV

  • Banijay Rights Signs First-Look Deal With

    Banijay Rights Signs First-Look Deal With Producer Ellie Wood (EXCLUSIVE)

    Seeking to diversify and bolster its scripted output, Banijay Rights has signed a first-look development deal with Ellie Wood (“Bleak House”), a veteran British producer who founded and runs the independent production company Clearwood Films. Under the pact, Banjiay Rights and Wood will work together to develop and produce all of Clearwood Films’ TV series [...]

  • Greenport Cinemas NYC

    Why AMC Networks' CEO Turned a Small N.Y. Theater Into a Passion Project

    AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan has a keen eye for shrewd business deals. So was he seeing straight in 2004 when he bought the Village Cinema in Greenport, N.Y.?  “I would not call it a lucrative business,” he says of his 632-seat, four-theater venue — now called the Greenport Theater — which offers movies all [...]

  • Game-of-Thrones-Iron-Throne-replica

    'Game of Thrones' Hype: AT&T Is Giving Away an $18,000 Iron Throne Replica

    AT&T is pulling out the stops to promote HBO’s “Game of Thrones” final season — as if the popular fantasy epic series needed a corporate-synergy assist to build buzz. Among the telco’s “GOT” promos: It’s running a sweepstakes to give one AT&T customer a full-size replica of the show’s iconic Iron Throne, which carries a [...]

  • Carolyn McCall

    ITV Braces for Brexit but Commits to Investment Program and Streaming

    ITV’s advertising revenues will take a Brexit hit this quarter, but the U.K. broadcaster has the full backing of shareholders for its investment program, which includes the BritBox streaming service, CEO Carolyn McCall said Thursday. With just days before the U.K. is supposed to exit the European Union, British lawmakers have yet to agree on [...]

  • Rita Moreno NAPTE Honor

    Rita Moreno to Receive Peabody Career Achievement Award

    Rita Moreno will be honored with the Career Achievement Award, presented by Mercedes Benz, at this year’s Peabody Awards, Variety has learned. This honor puts Moreno in the extremely rare category of having achieved “PEGOT” status — winning a Peabody, two Emmys, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. “Rita Moreno is a unique talent who has [...]

  • JIMMY KIMMEL ABC Upfront Presentatiion

    Disney Sets Single Upfront for ABC, ESPN, FX and Nat Geo

    Disney plans to sell commercial inventory for the TV assets it recently acquired as part of its mammoth deal with the former 21st Century Fox alongside its ABC, ESPN and Freeform, giving its top ad-sales executive additional responsibility as well as influence on Madison Avenue. Rita Ferro, Disney’s president of advertising sales, will sell ads [...]

  • Pineapple Express

    What's Coming to Netflix in April 2019

    April releases settle in the lull between award-season prestige films and summer blockbusters, so Netflix is picking up the entertainment slack with a bunch of classics and brand new releases for next month. “Deliverance” and “All the President’s Men” will be available for streaming alongside new Netflix shows like “No Good Nick” and “You vs. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad