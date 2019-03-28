Disney Sets Single Upfront for ABC, ESPN, FX and Nat Geo

Disney plans to sell commercial inventory for the TV assets it recently acquired as part of its mammoth deal with the former 21st Century Fox alongside its ABC, ESPN and Freeform, giving its top ad-sales executive additional responsibility as well as influence on Madison Avenue.

Rita Ferro, Disney’s president of advertising sales, will sell ads for the FX Networks and National Geographic Networks, as well as ABC, ESPN and Freeform, the company said Thursday. The company has planned a new “combined” presentation to pitch Madison Avenue on all the networks, marking a turn for the media giant. In years past, the various Disney TV operations would hold separate meetings for ABC and ESPN.

Disney’s presentation will take place May 14 and is part of the industry’s annual “upfront” sales season. when U.S. media companies try to sell the bulk of their ad inventory in advance of the next big programming cycle. Disney continues to hold separate meetings for its kids-focused cable networks like Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD. Two of those networks sell only limited sponsorship opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to host our first ever combined Upfront presentation for the 2019-20 season. We have some of the most iconic and inspirational storytelling in the industry, and best in class brands,” said Ferro, in a prepared statement. “The combination of our great content, audiences, insights and creativity, amplifies the partnerships and offerings we’re able to deliver to clients. We’re looking forward to a great event, and a great season.” Ferro reports to Kevin Mayer, chairman of the company’s direct-to-consumer and international unit.

With audiences splintering around a dizzying array of new video technologies, more advertisers are eager to talk about buying commercials across a broader portfolio of properties. NBCUniversal has for several years pitched Madison Avenue on buying broader packages of advertising across its broadcast, cable and digital operations. Disney in September said it would combine ad-sales operations for ABC and ESPN – long operated separately – under Ferro, who has risen up the ranks from handling ad outreach for the company’s kids’ networks.

The Fox acquisition will give Disney added heft in two content areas that have not been part of its core. The company has long helped advertisers reach broad female, male and kid demographics, but the former Fox holdings give the company new leverage. FX’s premium storytelling rivals that of places like HBO, Showtime and AMC, and Nat Geo’s schedule can vie with offerings from Discovery.

There is no immediate word as to whether many of the longstanding elements of the ABC and ESPN upfronts – funny segments anchored by Jimmy Kimmel and Kenny Mayne – will continue.