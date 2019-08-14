×

Disney Hires Luke Bradley-Jones to Run its Streaming Service in Europe and Africa

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Disney

Disney has hired Luke Bradley-Jones to run its Disney Plus streaming service when it launches in Europe and Africa. Bradley-Jones will join Disney from Comcast-owned Sky, where he was chief marketing officer.

As SVP, direct-to-consumer, and general manager Disney Plus in Europe and Africa, Bradley-Jones will be based in London. He will report to Jan Koeppen, president, television and direct-to-consumer, Europe & Africa, and Michael Paull, president, Disney streaming services.

At Sky, Bradley-Jones worked on revamping the pay-TV giant’s on-demand services. He also led the launches of digital download service Sky Store and the high-end Sky Q set-top box

Prior to Sky he was at BBC Worldwide, now known as BBC Studios. He was head of strategy at the commercial arm of the U.K. pubcaster, before being upped to managing director of BBC.com and the global iPlayer. He spent two years in the U.S. during his stint at Worldwide.

Disney’s new recruit starts in his new role in early 2020. Disney Plus launches in Nov. in the U.S. with programming from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic among others. Internationally, it will start to roll out in Europe later this year. Disney has said it will have launched globally by end-2021.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Luke Bradley-Jones to Run Disney Plus

    Disney Hires Luke Bradley-Jones to Run its Streaming Service in Europe and Africa

    Disney has hired Luke Bradley-Jones to run its Disney Plus streaming service when it launches in Europe and Africa. Bradley-Jones will join Disney from Comcast-owned Sky, where he was chief marketing officer. As SVP, direct-to-consumer, and general manager Disney Plus in Europe and Africa, Bradley-Jones will be based in London. He will report to Jan [...]

  • Host Giada De Laurentiis with her

    Giadia De Laurentiis Strikes New Talent Deal With Food Network

    Popular chef Giada De Laurentiis has signed a new deal that will keep her at Discovery Inc.’s Food Network in months to come. The deal, characterized as “multi-year,” will consist of projects in primetime and daytime and across various media platforms, and calls for new episodes of shows such as “Giada Entertains,” “Giada’s Holiday Handbook” [...]

  • Wahlburgers NCIS

    CBS All Access and Pluto TV? A CBS-Viacom Streaming Strategy Must Now Take Shape

    Two households alike in dignity, once star-crossed Viacom and CBS are now set to enter yet another union, this one perhaps less brief than their last. Their imminent integration as ViacomCBS raises a number of questions to be answered in the coming days – that of synergies, executive leadership and overarching strategy. With CBS and [...]

  • Joseph R. Ianniello, President and Acting

    ViacomCBS Merger: How Joe Ianniello Went From Odd Man Out to a Lofty Perch

    Joe Ianniello was seen as the odd man out once members of the CBS and Viacom boards got serious about merger discussions this past spring. It became clear early on that Bob Bakish was the choice to lead the combined company as CEO. But as the negotiations progressed, the future of CBS’ president and acting [...]

  • GOOD GIRLS -- "King" Episode 213

    'Good Girls' Season 3 Scores Additional Episode Order at NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Good Girls” fans are getting a bigger season of the show than ever before. Variety has learned exclusively that NBC has ordered an additional three episodes for the show’s upcoming third season, bringing its total episodes for the season to 16. Season 2 of the series was 13 episodes while Season 1 was 10. Season [...]

  • Patricia Heaton24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards,

    Patricia Heaton Developing Project Based on Jeffrey Epstein Articles (EXCLUSIVE)

    The number of straight from the headlines projects seems to be increasing by the day, and Patricia Heaton is the latest to get in on the act. Heaton is attached to produce a project based on the “Perversion of Justice,” a series of articles in the Miami Herald which exposed Jeffrey Epstein as a serial [...]

  • Cicely Tyson

    TV News Roundup: Cicely Tyson Joins Ava DuVernay OWN Series 'Cherish the Day'

    In today’s TV news roundup, Cicely Tyson joins the cast of Ava DuVernay’s OWN anthology series, and Netflix sets a premiere date for the Broadway play turned film “American Son.” CASTING  Legendary actress Cicely Tyson is joining the cast of Ava DuVernay‘s anthology series “Cherish the Day” at OWN. In a fitting role for the actress, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad