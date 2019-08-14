Disney Hires Luke Bradley-Jones to Run its Streaming Service in Europe and Africa

Disney has hired Luke Bradley-Jones to run its Disney Plus streaming service when it launches in Europe and Africa. Bradley-Jones will join Disney from Comcast-owned Sky, where he was chief marketing officer.

As SVP, direct-to-consumer, and general manager Disney Plus in Europe and Africa, Bradley-Jones will be based in London. He will report to Jan Koeppen, president, television and direct-to-consumer, Europe & Africa, and Michael Paull, president, Disney streaming services.

At Sky, Bradley-Jones worked on revamping the pay-TV giant’s on-demand services. He also led the launches of digital download service Sky Store and the high-end Sky Q set-top box

Prior to Sky he was at BBC Worldwide, now known as BBC Studios. He was head of strategy at the commercial arm of the U.K. pubcaster, before being upped to managing director of BBC.com and the global iPlayer. He spent two years in the U.S. during his stint at Worldwide.

Disney’s new recruit starts in his new role in early 2020. Disney Plus launches in Nov. in the U.S. with programming from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic among others. Internationally, it will start to roll out in Europe later this year. Disney has said it will have launched globally by end-2021.