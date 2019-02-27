Disney+ to Develop Series Based on Iconic Disney Villains

Disney+ is developing a scripted series that will focus on iconic Disney villains, Variety has learned from sources.

The series is currently titled “Book of Enchantments” and will be based on the “Villains” book series penned by Serena Valentino. It will tell the origin stories of Disney characters like Ursula from “The Little Mermaid,” The Beast from “Beauty and the Beast,” Maleficent from “Sleeping Beauty,” and the Wicked Queen from “Snow White.” Michael Seitzman will write and produce the series under his Maniac Productions banner. ABC Signature Studios will produce.

Disney+ and ABC declined to comment.

Seitzman previously created the CBS medical drama “Code Black” and worked on the ABC series “Quantico.” He is also set to oversee the multi-series John Grisham universe currently in the works at Hulu, which will be comprised of the dramas “The Rainmaker” and “Rogue Lawyer.” Jason Richman is also onboard to write and executive produce the Grisham projects along with Seitzman.

Seitzman is repped by WME.

