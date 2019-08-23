×

Fans Line Up to Subscribe to Disney Plus at D23

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Will Thorne / Variety

Disney fans lined up to be among the first to subscribe to the company’s forthcoming streaming service.

The D23 Expo convention hall, filled with giant Marvel exhibits and cos-players also featured a kiosk to sign up for Disney Plus. The incentive? An offer to save $23 per year on a three-year subscription to the service.

When asked why she was standing in line to hand over her credit card for Disney Plus, one lady dressed in a sparkly Elsa costume from “Frozen” told Variety it was because she’s a “huge Disney fan” and considers it being “loyal to the company” to sign up for the service at the earliest possible time.

“I’m just looking forward to the shows coming to the service, mostly the ‘Star Wars’ ones,” she said.

The woman, who was flanked by a friend dressed as Anna from the same movie, revealed that she is currently only signed up to two of Disney’s rival services, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

“I probably won’t do Apple TV Plus, for me it’s to do with my budget and what I like,” she said. “I have Amazon because it comes free with Prime and Netflix because I like a lot their cool series.”

Another person standing in line said she “couldn’t wait” to sign up for Disney Plus because of the “wide variety of content across all their subsidiaries.”

“I’m particularly excited about the original Marvel series with Loki,” she said.

Asked if there was a limit when it comes to how many services she’s going to sign up for, the woman said she was willing to “subscribe to all them.” Currently she pays for Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu.

Of the four or five people Variety spoke to, all of them were cord cutters who said they “barely” watch broadcast or cable TV any more, a fact which is perhaps unsurprising given their eagerness to pay for Disney’s streaming platform before the service even launches.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Cine-y-Series

    Chilean TV Grapples With Globalization

    SANTIAGO, Chile – Globalization was the key word in a TV panel held during Sanfic where Mega TV’s International Content chief Juan Ignacio Vicente, CNTV development head Ignacio Villalabeitia and DirecTV programming director Rossy Hernandez debated the myriad challenges Chile’s television industry faces today. Like its counterparts worldwide, Chilean TV is dealing with the spectre [...]

  • Mickey Mouse waves to members of

    Spider-Man, Spicer and Splashy First-Looks: Everything We're Looking For at D23

    As if Disney hasn’t owned enough weekends this year at the box office, the biennial D23 Expo will light up Anaheim, Calif. over the next three days to celebrate the content monolith. From a new Netflix-competing streaming platform to scores of movie and series reveals — along with a few hot controversies to confront — [...]

  • PHINEAS AND FERB - "The Fast

    'Phineas and Ferb' Disney Plus Movie Details, Including Title, Revealed at D23

    Five years after summer ended for “Phineas and Ferb,” the show returns with a new movie on Disney Plus in 2020, new details of which were revealed on Friday at the D23 fan convention. In “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” currently in production for the new streaming service, stepbrothers Phineas and [...]

  • Brews Brothers Netflix

    Netflix Orders Comedy Series 'Brews Brothers' from Schaffer Brothers

    Netflix has put in an eight-episode order of “Brews Brothers,” a comedy series from creative sibling team Greg Schaffer and Jeff Schaffer. The show follows estranged brothers Wilhelm and Adam Rodman, who wind up running a brewery together. According to Netflix, each is a “beer genius … but they couldn’t be more different in their [...]

  • Sinclair

    Sinclair Closes Purchase of Fox Regional Sports Networks From Disney

    Sinclair Broadcast Group and the Walt Disney Company have closed their $9.6 billion deal for Sinclair to buy 21 Fox Regional Sports Networks and Fox College Sports. The deal was announced in May after Disney bought the networks as part of its acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox. The portfolio, which excludes the YES Network, is described [...]

  • Michael Shannon

    Michael Shannon to Play Jerry Buss in HBO's 'Untitled Showtime Lakers Project' Pilot

    Michael Shannon has been cast to play self-made millionaire and former Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss in HBO’s “The Untitled Showtime Lakers Project” pilot, based on the Jeff Pearlman book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.” The series, which chronicles the professional and personal lives of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad