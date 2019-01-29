×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

From ‘Star Wars’ to ‘High School Musical’: The Originals Headed to Disney’s Streaming Service

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Star Wars High School Musical
CREDIT: Shutterstock

As Disney Plus prepares to launch, the streaming service is prepping a number of shows and films it hopes will have broad family appeal.

In fact, “family” is the operative word. Despite the constraint-free world of streaming, all of the new projects Disney has announced for the service will be viewable by a wide age range. Don’t expect a gritty reboot featuring an armed Bambi who turns the gun on the hunter anytime soon.

Disney Plus will be the online home of a library of more than 5,000 hours of the studio’s films and TV programs. Disney hopes this trove of classic material will make it a must-have for families with young kids, in the same way previous generations of parents bought the company’s VHS and DVD titles by the millions. The service will also be the exclusive streaming home of upcoming theatrical releases like “Avengers: Endgame” and the “Aladdin” remake.

Indicating that Disney Plus is also using diversity to welcome a wider audience, many of its announced original series feature actors of color in lead roles, including Pedro Pascal in “Star Wars” spinoff “The Mandalorian,” Diego Luna in the untitled “Rogue One” prequel and Zoë Kravitz in an adaptation of “High Fidelity.”

Related

Disney is also using the service to continue to build out its various expanded universes, not only with the two “Star Wars” series but in multiple limited series based on characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. MCU series focus on Loki and Scarlet Witch, with a Falcon and a Winter Soldier series also on tap. Disney Plus has not confirmed the latter three, but multiple sources have verified the projects are in development.

Several original films are planned, with stars including young talent such as Grace VanderWaal, Tessa Thompson and Janelle Monaé, as well as more established stars like Willem Dafoe and Ben Kingsley. While some of the films, like “Lady and the Tramp,” will be remakes of classic Disney fare, others will tell stories that are new to the studio, like that of the 1925 Nome Serum Run previously dramatized in the Universal Pictures animated movie “Balto.”

Some key Disney Plus projects:

The Mandalorian: The first scripted live-action “Star Wars” series. Written and produced by Jon Favreau, cast includes Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito. In production.

Untitled Rogue One Prequel: The adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) during the formative years of the Rebellion.
Marvel Cinematic Universe Limited Series Six- to eight-episode series centered on characters from MCU. In development.

High School Musical: The Musical: Series reimagining of the Disney Channel movie franchise. Joshua Bassett has been cast in the lead role. Set for production this year.

High Fidelity: Female-led take on Nick Hornby’s novel and the Disney-produced film from 2000. Goes into production in early 2020.
Monsters, Inc. Series based on the Pixar animated film. In development.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Disney Plus Streaming

    Inside Disney's Daring Dive Into the Streaming World

    Bob Iger has repeatedly called it the “highest priority” of the Walt Disney Co. The launch of Disney Plus has become the talk of the entertainment industry — for creatives, for tech mavens and for Wall Street — as production and development of original series and movies accelerate for the streaming service, slated to debut [...]

  • Jetpack Moves Into Family Films With

    Jetpack Moves Into Film With Titles From Henson Alum’s Shingle (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kids’ content firm Jetpack Distribution has moved into feature film, snagging rights to a package of family movies from Perplexia, a U.K.-based shingle that counts former Jim Henson Television president Angus Fletcher as its co-founder. The deal covers international rights to four films from Perplexia, which was founded by Fletcher and Ronald Henry, who created [...]

  • Arrow -- "Past Sins" -- Image

    'Arrow' Star David Ramsey Breaks Down His Directorial Debut

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Past Sins,” the 11th episode of the seventh season of “Arrow.” David Ramsey has starred as John Diggle on the CW’s first superhero drama “Arrow” since 2012 but the seventh season of the series granted him a very special new experience: stepping behind the camera [...]

  • Tom Brokaw Sexual Harassment

    Tom Brokaw's Tough News Cycle: 'Meet the Press' Cameo Sparks Backlash

    Tom Brokaw is used to delivering the news, not being at the center of it. So when NBC News on Monday said remarks made by the longtime anchor on Sunday’s “Meet the Press” “were inaccurate and inappropriate and we’re glad he apologized,” it marked just the latest bump in a tumultuous news cycle for the [...]

  • Kal Penn

    Kal Penn Single-Camera Comedy Scores Pilot Order at NBC

    NBC has given a pilot order to a single-camera project starring Kal Penn. Penn also co-wrote the untitled project with Matt Murray, with both attached as executive producers. It follows former New York City Councilman Garrett Shah (Penn), who finds his calling when faced with six recent immigrants in need of his help and in [...]

  • Donald Trump

    President Trump Returns to Super Bowl Pre-Game Coverage

    President Donald Trump will make an appearance during CBS’ pre-game coverage of Super Bowl LIII, reviving a tradition he skipped in 2018 when the White House and NBC News could not come to terms on an interview. CBS News said Trump will pre-tape an interview that will appear on “Face The Nation” on Sunday, February [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad