×

Disney Plus Gives Series Order to Imagine Documentaries’ ‘On Pointe’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
On Pointe Imagine Disney plus
CREDIT: Erin Baiano

Disney Plus has given a series order to a documentary series about the School of American Ballet from Imagine Documentaries and DCTV.

On Pointe” will follow a year in the life of students at the New York City school as they go through rigorous training, auditions and preparations for the New York City Ballet’s annual performances of “The Nutcracker.” It’s described as a six-part series.

Imagine teamed with New York-based production company DCTV earlier this year to gain unprecedented access to the prestigious school based at Lincoln Center.

Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein are executive producers for Imagine. DCTV’s Matthew O’Neill is executive producer and showrunner. Larissa Bills will produce and direct.

“On Pointe” is part of a growing slate of original unscripted and documentary series in the works for Disney Plus, the ambitious streaming platform set to launch on Nov. 12. Other unscripted titles set for the streamer include “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” from National Geographic and “The Imagineering Story” documentary series from Leslie Iwerks.

Imagine Documentaries was formed last year when Grazer and Howard recruited former RadicalMedia executive Justin Wilkes to head the division. The company set a first-look pact with Apple in January.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • On Pointe Imagine Disney plus

    Disney Plus Gives Series Order to Imagine Documentaries' 'On Pointe' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney Plus has given a series order to a documentary series about the School of American Ballet from Imagine Documentaries and DCTV. “On Pointe” will follow a year in the life of students at the New York City school as they go through rigorous training, auditions and preparations for the New York City Ballet’s annual [...]

  • David S. Goyer

    'Dark Knight’ Writer David S. Goyer Inks Overall Deal With Skydance TV

    David S. Goyer, best known for penning Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy, is doubling down with Skydance. The writer-producer has signed an exclusive multi-year overall agreement with Skydance Television via his Phantom Four production company. Under the deal, Goyer will create, develop and produce original scripted series for the studio. He currently serves as showrunner [...]

  • UNDONE Animated Series Amazon

    How Animated Series 'Undone' Used a Mix of Techniques to Tell the Mind-Bending Tale

    When Kate Purdy wanted to tell a story about the nature of reality, she knew she wanted to play with perception and time, fade in and out of memories and give voice to visions that only her main character could see. And it wasn’t long before the executive producer and co-creator of Amazon’s new series, “Undone,” [...]

  • 'Unbelievable' Bosses on Adapting an Unreliable

    'Unbelievable' Bosses on Adapting an Unreliable Witness' Assault Story

    Two years before the #MeToo movement rocked Hollywood, many people’s reactions to then-18-year-old Marie Adler’s report of rape were disbelief. The young woman at the center of ProPublica’s “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” had experienced so much trauma in her young life, she became an unreliable witness in her own attack and was actually charged [...]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Idris Elba"

    NBC, 'Saturday Night Live' Stay Mum as Shane Gillis Controversy Grows

    NBC and “Saturday Night Live” are grappling with how to respond to the growing outcry over the the discovery that a comedian set to join the show has a history of making racist and homophobic statements as part of his act and on a podcast that he co-hosts. The social media-fueled controversy that erupted around [...]

  • Alexander Skarsgard

    Alexander Skarsgard Cast in ‘The Stand’ at CBS All Access

    Alexander Skarsgard is the latest eye-catching name to join CBS All Access’ series adaptation of Stephen King’s novel “The Stand.” The “Big Little Lies” and “True Blood” actor joins a cast which already includes the likes of James Marsden, Amber Heard, and Whoopi Goldberg. Goldberg revealed her casting during King’s appearance on her ABC talk [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad