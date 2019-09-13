Disney Plus Gives Series Order to Imagine Documentaries’ ‘On Pointe’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney Plus has given a series order to a documentary series about the School of American Ballet from Imagine Documentaries and DCTV.

“On Pointe” will follow a year in the life of students at the New York City school as they go through rigorous training, auditions and preparations for the New York City Ballet’s annual performances of “The Nutcracker.” It’s described as a six-part series.

Imagine teamed with New York-based production company DCTV earlier this year to gain unprecedented access to the prestigious school based at Lincoln Center.

Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein are executive producers for Imagine. DCTV’s Matthew O’Neill is executive producer and showrunner. Larissa Bills will produce and direct.

“On Pointe” is part of a growing slate of original unscripted and documentary series in the works for Disney Plus, the ambitious streaming platform set to launch on Nov. 12. Other unscripted titles set for the streamer include “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” from National Geographic and “The Imagineering Story” documentary series from Leslie Iwerks.

Imagine Documentaries was formed last year when Grazer and Howard recruited former RadicalMedia executive Justin Wilkes to head the division. The company set a first-look pact with Apple in January.