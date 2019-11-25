×
Disney Plus Hires Chris Loveall for New International Content Role (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Disney

Seasoned programming exec Chris Loveall has joined Disney Plus in a newly created U.S.-based international programming role.

As vice president of content for international, Loveall will work on the development and production of original series for the streaming service, which has just launched in the U.S. and a handful of markets around the world. The new role spans drama and unscripted content, as well as acquisitions outside the U.S.

Loveall was most recently at AMC Networks as VP of international programming, working across the AMC, BBC America, and SundanceTV channels, with responsibility for development, production, co-production and acquisitions. Before that, he was at the Pivot cable network, where he oversaw co-productions such as “Fortitude” with Sky and “Please Like Me” with Australian pubcaster ABC. He has also had programming roles at ABC Signature Studios and The CW.

At Disney Plus, Loveall will work with the international and regional teams on new shows. He will report to Matt Brodlie, senior vice president for international content development.

“Chris has great instincts and a deep understanding of storytelling opportunities in the international marketplace,” Brodlie said. “He will be a tremendous asset as we grow a rich, diverse slate of original content that builds on the Disney Plus storytelling ethos in ways that are unique to each of our international markets.”

Loveall added: “I’m excited to be part of the Disney Plus team and look forward to working with them to identify and develop stories that resonate with fans of the service around the world.”

Outside of the U.S., Disney Plus has rolled out in the Netherlands – an early test market – as well as Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Puerto Rico. The major markets in Western Europe will follow at the end of March 2020.

