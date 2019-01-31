×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney+ Orders ‘Diary of a Female President’ With Gina Rodriguez Producing

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gina Rodriguez CW Upfront
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Disney+ has given a straight-to-series order to “Diary of a Female President” with Gina Rodriguez attached as an executive producer, Variety has learned.

The upcoming streamer has given the half-hour, single-camera comedy series a 10-episode order. Told from the narration of her diary, the series follows a Cuban-American 12 year old girl as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school and her journey to becoming the future president of the United States.

Ilana Peña created the series and serves as writer, with Robin Shorr set to executive produce and serve as showrunner. Rodriguez and Emily Gipson will executive produce via Rodriguez’s I Can and I Will Productions banner. CBS Television Studios, where I Can and I Will is under an overall deal, will produce.

This marks the first series Peña has created. She most recently served as a staff writer on The CW series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” She is repped by UTA.

Rodriguez is currently prepping for the final season of the acclaimed CW series “Jane the Virgin.” In addition to her numerous film and TV roles, she has built up an impressive producing resume of late, including executive producing a “Jane the Virgin” spinoff pilot at CW. She is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman.

There is no official launch date yet for Disney+, but it is expected to launch in late 2019. Shows already ordered at the service include the “Star Wars” live-action shows “The Mandalorian” and an untitled “Rogue One” prequel, a “High School Musical” series, and a “High Fidelity” series. Disney+ is also developing multiple limited series based on characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Read Variety’s recent cover story on the inner-workings of Disney+ here.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Artie Lange

    Comedian Artie Lange in Custody for Drug Possession, Says He'll Enter Rehab

    Comedian Artie Lange was held in the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday night allegedly in an effort to help him sober up before being relocated to a long-term treatment program. The former “MADtv” star’s team tweeted that he was not arrested, but only being held in jail for a few days. [...]

  • Gina Rodriguez CW Upfront

    Disney+ Orders 'Diary of a Female President' With Gina Rodriguez Producing

    Disney+ has given a straight-to-series order to “Diary of a Female President” with Gina Rodriguez attached as an executive producer, Variety has learned. The upcoming streamer has given the half-hour, single-camera comedy series a 10-episode order. Told from the narration of her diary, the series follows a Cuban-American 12 year old girl as she navigates the ups [...]

  • Sarah Shahi The L Word

    Sarah Shahi Is Ready to Be in Showtime's 'L Word' Sequel

    When asked if she was going to be a part of “The L Word” sequel, which Showtime announced Thursday is officially going into production this summer, Sarah Shahi didn’t hesitate before saying yes. “This was something that was brought up in a discussion [with original ‘L Word’ cast members] last year,” Shahi told reporters at [...]

  • Rob Bagshaw Nickelodeon

    Rob Bagshaw Tapped as Nickelodeon Executive VP of Unscripted Content

    Nickelodeon has named Rob Bagshaw as its executive vice president of unscripted content, where he will oversee the development and production of unscripted content across all platforms and formats. That ranges from reality competition shows to live events such as the Kids’ Choice Awards and Kids’ Choice Sports. He will be based in Burbank, Calif., [...]

  • Kevin Brockman

    Disney-ABC TV Communications Chief Kevin Brockman to Exit After Fox Acquisition

    Kevin Brockman, Disney-ABC Television Group’s executive vice president of global communications, will leave the company following the close of Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox. The 22-year Disney communications veteran, who has been in his present position since 2008, will stay in his role through the transition, according to the company. He currently oversees all [...]

  • United States President Donald J. Trump

    Trump on Jussie Smollett Attack: 'It's Horrible. It Doesn't Get Worse'

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told reporters that the attack this week on “Empire” star Jussie Smollett was “horrible” and “doesn’t get worse.” “I can tell you that it’s horrible. It doesn’t get worse,” Trump said in response to a question on Thursday from April Ryan, Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad