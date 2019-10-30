×

Disney Plus Orders High School Basketball Series From David E. Kelley, John Stamos to Star

David E. Kelley and John Stamos are teaming for a dramedy series set in the world of girls high school basketball for Disney Plus, Variety has learned.

Titled “Big Shots,” the one-hour series follows a temperamental college basketball coach (Stamos) who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school. Disney Plus has ordered 10 episodes.

Kelley will write the series along with Dean Lorey, with both executive producing. Brad Garret, who pitched the original idea to Kelley, will also executive produce. Bill D’Elia will executive produce and direct the first episode. The series will begin shooting in November in Los Angeles.

The role will see Stamos move from one streaming series to another, with the actor having recently appeared in Netflix’s “Fuller House,” the continuation of “Full House.” He will also appear in the upcoming live “Little Mermaid” special on ABC. Stamos’ other recent TV credits include “Grandfathered,” “You,” and “Scream Queens.”

He is repped by ICM and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Kelley most recently wrote and executive produced the Emmy-winning HBO series “Big Little Lies.” His other credits include hit shows such as “Ally McBeal,” “The Practice,” “Chicago Hope,” and “Boston Legal.”

He is repped by Gendler & Kelly.

D’Elia has frequently collaborated with Kelley, having directed episodes of “The Practice,” “Boston Legal,” and “Chicago Hope” in addition to his other credits.

He is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Lorey’s credits include comedies such as “My Wife and Kids,” “Arrested Development,” “Powerless,” and “iZombie.” He is also one of the co-creators on the upcoming DC Universe animated series “Harley Quinn.”

He is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Felker Toczek.

Garret is best known for his onscreen work, most notably his Emmy-winning role on the sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond.” He currently stars on the ABC single-cam comedy “Single Parents.”

He is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Gendler & Kelly.

Disney Plus is set to launch on Nov. 12. In addition to a vast array of library content, the shows that will be available at launch include the live-action “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” as well as the “High School Musical” series.

