Disney-ABC TV Communications Chief Kevin Brockman to Exit After Fox Acquisition

Kevin Brockman, Disney-ABC Television Group’s executive vice president of global communications, will leave the company following the close of Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

The 22-year Disney communications veteran, who has been in his present position since 2008, will stay in his role through the transition, according to the company. He currently oversees all corporate, consumer and news communications globally for Disney-ABC Television. That includes ABC Studios, ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC-owned TV stations, Freeform, Disney Channels Worldwide, and Disney’s equity interest in A&E Networks.

“Kevin is a gifted communications strategist, a proven leader and a great team player who’s had an immeasurable impact during his long tenure with the Company as a key architect of countless communications initiatives that propelled our television business forward,” said Zenia Mucha, Disney’s senior executive VP and chief communications officer, in a statement. “I remain grateful for his incredible expertise, his visionary thinking and his unparalleled ability to build partnerships. He’s been an invaluable colleague and will be missed by everyone who’s had the benefit of his guidance and support.”

Prior to his current role, Brockman had served as senior VP of communications at Disney-ABC Television Group; before that, he has also served as Disney-ABC Television Group’s senior VP of entertainment communications and senior VP of entertainment communications for ABC Television Network. He joined Disney from UPN in 1997.

“These past 22 years have been some of the most formative and fulfilling of my career,” said Brockman in a statement. “During that time, I’ve had the great fortune to be involved in several industry-shaping, groundbreaking endeavors, and for that I am truly grateful. I’ll miss working alongside my gifted Disney colleagues, many of whom have become mentors and friends, and will especially miss the amazingly talented, hardworking communication team that I’ve had the privilege to lead along the way. Now it’s on to the next adventure, where I’ll be rooting for the success of Peter Rice, Dana Walden and the entire Walt Disney Television team.”