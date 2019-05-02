×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Nears $10 Billion Sale of Fox Sports Networks to Sinclair

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sinclair
CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

Disney has reached a deal to sell 21 Fox regional sports networks to Sinclair Broadcast Group for about $10 billion, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The deal is expected to be unveiled on Friday, per the Journal. Reps for Disney and Sinclair did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Disney has reached a separate agreement with the New York Yankees to sell its majority interest in the YES network, which carries Yankee games in the team’s hometown market, for about $3.5 billion. The team already owns the remainder of the channel. Amazon is a partner with Sinclair and the team in that transaction, according to industry sources.

Disney has been under pressure to find a buyer for the sports cablers that it inherited as part of its $71.3 billion purchase of 21st Century Fox. The sale of the channels was a condition of the Justice Department’s approval of the Fox transaction.

Related

The initial forecasts for the RSN sale values the entire group including YES at $19 billion-$20 billion. But the limited number of players in the auction underscored the concerns about the pay-TV market and the value of channels dependent on licensing high-priced sports programming from local teams.

Sinclair’s muscle in local TV markets as the owner of about 170 TV stations nationwide makes it well suited to extract value from the RSNs by using its leverage for carriage deals with MVPDs.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Cobra Kai season 2

    'Cobra Kai' Renewed for Season 3 at YouTube Premium

    “Cobra Kai” has been picked up for a third season at YouTube Premium, Variety has learned. Season 2 of the series premiered on April 24. The series, a continuation of the story from the original “Karate Kid” film franchise, features William Zabka and Ralph Macchio reprising their roles from the films. In Season 1, Johnny Lawrence [...]

  • Sinclair

    Disney Nears $10 Billion Sale of Fox Sports Networks to Sinclair

    Disney has reached a deal to sell 21 Fox regional sports networks to Sinclair Broadcast Group for about $10 billion, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The deal is expected to be unveiled on Friday, per the Journal. Reps for Disney and Sinclair did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Disney [...]

  • The Good Fight

    CBS Execs Tout $8 Billion Content Spend, Streaming Expansion and Ad Gains

    CBS Corp. will spend more than $8 billion on content this year as it looks to bolster its pipeline of programs for in-house platforms and outside buyers. CBS executives touted the company’s investment in high-end content, plans to expand its streaming offerings — including the launch of a local news channel in Los Angeles this [...]

  • Scott Turow

    Adaptation of Scott Turow's 'One L' in Early Development at Freeform

    A television adaptation of Scott Turow’s novel “One L” is in “very early” development at Freeform, Variety has learned. The eponymous series “follows five uniquely gifted students who bond as they navigate the perils of their first year of law school and come to terms with who they want to be, while grappling with their [...]

  • Elizabeth Banks

    TV News Roundup: Elizabeth Banks To Host ABC's Game Show 'Press Your Luck'

    In today’s roundup, Elizabeth Banks is set to host ABC’s new game show “Press Your Luck,” and HBO’s released the first trailer for its upcoming series “The Righteous Gemstones.” CASTING Elizabeth Banks will now add game show host to her credits as the newly announced host of ABC’s “Press Your Luck” premiering June 12. Produced [...]

  • Black-ish

    'Black-ish' Renewed for Season 6 at ABC, 'Mixed-ish' Prequel Ordered to Series

    ABC has renewed “Black-ish” for a sixth season and has also put out a series order for a prequel to the show titled “Mixed-ish.” The spinoff series, which has been in development since February, focuses on the experience of Tracee Ellis Ross’s character, Rainbow Johnson, growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s. “Black-ish” [...]

  • Jennifer O'Connell Suzanna Makkos

    WarnerMedia Hires Jennifer O’Connell, Suzanna Makkos in Executive VP Roles

    Both Jennifer O’Connell and Suzanna Makkos are joining the executive ranks at the WarnerMedia streaming service, Variety has learned. Makkos will serve as executive vice president of original comedy and animation, while O’Connell will be WarnerMedia’s executive vice president of original non-fiction and kids programming. Both will report to Sarah Aubrey, head of original content [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad