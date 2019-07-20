×

Dish Faces Multiple Outages as Carriage Contracts Come Due

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Variety Cord Cutting Placeholder Cable
CREDIT: Claire Benoist; Styling: Alma Melendez

Satellite-broadcaster Dish is known in the media industry as a hard bargainer when carriage contracts come up for renewal. HBO hasn’t been available on the service since November. Now, other TV networks face a similar prospect.

Unless Dish and certain content suppliers reach new terms by Monday evening, subscribers who use several cable networks currently run or maintained by Walt Disney could lose access to them. “Our contract with Dish for the FX and National Geographic networks is due to expire soon, so we have a responsibility to make our viewers aware of the potential loss of our programming. However, we remain fully committed to reaching a deal and are hopeful we can do so,” Disney said in a statement.

What’s more, subscribers who use Fox Prime Ticket, Fox Carolinas, Fox SportsTime Ohio, or any one of about 20 of the Fox regional sports networks could lose access to them via either Dish or Sling, the broadband-video service Dish operates. YES, the regional sports network that shows games from the New York Yankees, is slated to come off Sling if terms can’t be reached by a similar deadline, according to people familiar with the matter. These networks, which were sold to Walt Disney by the former 21st Century Fox as part of a larger deal and are slated to be sold to other parties in the next few months, are under Disney’s control at present, but are slated to be transferred to various buyers in coming weeks, and an interim group is overseeing carriage negotiations, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Related

Another contract is also nearing the end of its term, according to people familiar with the situation – the one that allows Dish to carry the various outlets owned by Fox Corporation, which include Fox Broadcasting, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and Fox Sports 1.

A Dish spokesman did not respond to a query seeking comment. Fox Corp. declined to comment on the status of its carriage contracts. Dish is currently enmeshed in a squabble with Meredith Corp, which operates 17 stations in about a dozen markets that came off Dish a few days ago as part of a contract renewal dispute.

Already, YES and the Fox regional networks have launched new websites telling consumers they may lose access to some of the sports networks they depend on for coverage of local games. “Sling TV may drop your Yankees,” reads a notice posted at keepyesnetwork.com, which also includes a countdown clock telling visitors when the contract is about to end. Similarly, at keepmyhometeams.com, visitors are told “Starting Monday, July 22, Dish and Sling will no longer carry Fox Regional Sports Networks Nationwide.”

The relationships between Dish and the content companies are just the latest to fray at a time when viewers are moving away from traditional distributors for their favorite content, and when media companies are trying to get the best prices possible from vendors as their audiences migrate to streaming video.

AT&T and CBS are embroiled in a new fight over renewal terms. CBS’ 28 stations are going dark for about 6.6 million subscribers to the telecom giant’s DirecTV and U-verse services. AT&T is also bickering with Nexstar, whose stations have not been available on AT&T platforms since July 4.

Dish’s talks come at an intriguing moment for the company. The satellite-broadcaster has been in talks to take control of various spectrum licenses and other assets that are part of either T-Mobile or Sprint, which have been working to complete a merger valued at $26 billion. Dish has been reported to spend $6 billion to acquire the telecom properties.

Ownership of the regional sports properties is expected to transfer from Disney to other companies in weeks to come. Sinclair Broadcast Group has agreed to buy 21 of the networks from Disney in a deal valued at $10.6 billion. Meanwhile, YES is being bought by a group that includes the Yankees and e-commerce giant Amazon, as well as Sinclair, which will have a smaller ownership stake in the venture.

 

More TV

  • Westworld Season 3 Trailer

    Aaron Paul, Showrunners Unveil 'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer (Watch)

    Season 3 of “Westworld” is going to new worlds altogether. Unveiled during the show’s Comic-Con panel, the trailer teases Thandie Newton’s character entering a new world of hosts set during World War II. Meanwhile, in the human world, Dolores and her fellow hosts who escaped “Westworld” in season 2 are being hunted down by humans. [...]

  • Variety Cord Cutting Placeholder Cable

    Dish Faces Multiple Outages as Carriage Contracts Come Due

    Satellite-broadcaster Dish is known in the media industry as a hard bargainer when carriage contracts come up for renewal. HBO hasn’t been available on the service since November. Now, other TV networks face a similar prospect. Unless Dish and certain content suppliers reach new terms by Monday evening, subscribers who use several cable networks currently [...]

  • Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard of

    'Star Trek: Picard' to Feature Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan

    “Star Trek: Picard” is bringing back some familiar faces. During the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday, it was revealed that Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Jeri Ryan would reprising their roles from “Next Generation” and “Voyager” in Ryan’s case. Jonathan Del Arco will also appear, likely reprising his role as the [...]

  • The Simpsons Homer Live

    'The Simpsons' Will Finally Release Season 19 on DVD, Helping Out Purist Collectors

    “The Simpsons” DVD collectors who also happen to be obsessive-compulsive can rest a little easier: You’ll finally be able to fill in that missing Season 19. Executive producer Al Jean revealed on Saturday that 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment will finally release the 19th season of “The Simpsons” on DVD this December 3, two years [...]

  • Pictured: No'l Wells as Ensign Tendi;

    'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Sets Main Cast

    The upcoming animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” has announced its main voice cast. Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero will all star in the series. As Variety exclusively reported, Jack Quaid has also been cast as Ensign Brad Boimler. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by [...]

  • Jack Quaid

    'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Casts Jack Quaid (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jack Quaid has joined the voice cast of the upcoming animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” at CBS All Access, Variety has learned exclusively. As previously announced, the series will focus on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships. Quaid will voice the character of Ensign Brad Boimler. Described as a [...]

  • Batwoman Arrow

    'Batwoman' Executive Producers Address Ruby Rose's Absence at Comic-Con

    What’s a “Batwoman” panel without Batwoman? The CW showed the pilot for its upcoming DC series at Comic-Con to much fan excitement, however, the absence of leading star Ruby Rose was conspicuous. Rose, who plays the titular lesbian superhero, was scheduled to headline the panel but announced just a couple days before the panel via [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad