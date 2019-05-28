×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Discovery Will Crash TV’s Upfront Week in 2020

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Discovery

Discovery wants to tout “Shark Week” during TV’s Upfront Week.

Discovery will elbow its way next year into TV’s annual May showcase, the mid-month series of presentations the nation’s big media companies give to Madison Avenue in an effort to woo billions of ad dollars for their coming programming schedules.  Discovery is betting that its recent merger with Scripps gives it enough heft and broad reach to vie for attention with the usual gang of TV titans: NBCUniversal, Fox, Walt Disney, WarnerMedia, CBS and the CW.

“We are going to be the new kid on the block. There’s going to be some curiosity about what we do,” says Jon Steinlauf, Discovery’s chief U.S. sales officer, in an interview. “It’s too tempting to pass up, an opportunity to get all this reach – probably 1,000 people come to New York that week and have their decision makers there, whether they be from TV, clients or agencies.

Related

Discovery in the past has held meetings with agencies and select clients in various cities, and then – in some years – held a big New York presentation to tout its next lineup of shows. Before buying Scripps in 2018 for nearly $12 billion, Discovery had backed away from a big New York show. Now, with Scripps under its umbrella, the company operates a wider array of cable networks that feature predominantly unscripted programming, ranging from TLC and Oprah Winfrey Network to Food Network and HGTV.

Other cable players have already moved to the big week, once largely the domain of the big broadcasters. WarnerMedia, then known as Turner, and ESPN stepped into the fray last decade, a bold bid to fight for the same dollars their broadcast rivals captured.

Discovery may have seen a clear opening. It will present next year on the morning of May 12, 2020 at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall – a time slot previously held by ESPN. The sports-media giant this year abandoned its Tuesday A.M. roost as parent company Disney opted for a new presentation that encompasses all its TV brands.

Discovery notched nearly $3.75 billion in advertising in 2018, a 3% increase from the year-earlier period on a pro-forma basis.

In addition to the Scripps networks, Discovery has been building a portfolio of sports rights, including agreements that allow it to broadcast the Olympics and the PGA’s overseas events in Europe. The company intends to relaunch one of its cable networks under the aegis of home-improvement gurus Chip and Joanna Gaines. The company has also been offering a “Premiere” package that gives advertisers a presence in first-in-break slots during first-runs of some of the company’s most popular primetime shows.

Upfront Week vacancies surface rarely, and when they do, TV companies tend to pounce. AT&T this year filled ESPN’s Tuesday-morning slot with a presentation from Xandr, an ad-tech division that aims to help marketers place their commercials with greater precision in digital and linear venues.

NBC in 2008 decided to take a break from its annual upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall in favor of a multi-media showcase at 30 Rockefeller Center that touted the assets of the parent company, NBCUniversal. Fox swooped in and started a Monday-afternoon event that continues to this day.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Biz

  • Discovery Plans to Crash TV's Upfront

    Discovery Will Crash TV's Upfront Week in 2020

    Discovery wants to tout “Shark Week” during TV’s Upfront Week. Discovery will elbow its way next year into TV’s annual May showcase, the mid-month series of presentations the nation’s big media companies give to Madison Avenue in an effort to woo billions of ad dollars for their coming programming schedules.  Discovery is betting that its [...]

  • Alibaba offices

    Alibaba Eyes Secondary Share Listing in Hong Kong (Report)

    Alibaba may seek a secondary listing of its shares in Hong Kong to raise up to $20 billion, according to media reports. The Chinese e-commerce and entertainment giant is currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange, following an IPO in 2014. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg said the company could file documents with the Hong [...]

  • Sports-Illustrated

    Meredith Sells Sports Illustrated to Authentic Brands Group for $110 Million

    Sports Illustrated over the decades has chronicled stellar match-ups, blow-outs, squeakers, sudden deaths and photo finishes. Now it’s getting ready to take on a whole new kind of game. Publisher Meredith Corp. has sold for $110 million the intellectual property around the venerable sports-news outlet to Authentic Brands Group, the brand-development company that manages Juicy [...]

  • Stan Lee, left, and Keya Morgan

    Stan Lee's Former Business Manager Arrested on Elder Abuse Charges

    Stan Lee’s former business manager, Keya Morgan, was arrested in Arizona Saturday morning on an outstanding warrant from the Los Angeles Police Department. The LAPD’s Mike Lopez confirmed that the arrest warrant was for the following charges: one count of false imprisonment – elder adult; three counts of grand theft from elder or dependent adult, [...]

  • promenade Cannes Croisette Cannes Placeholder

    Cannes Market Claims Record Visitor Numbers

    The Cannes Market, the Cannes Film Festival’s commercial wing, says that its 2019 edition welcomed a record number of participants. It reported 12,527 attendees. The largest group by nationality was from the U.S. with 2,264 participants, followed by France with 1,943 participants, and the U.K. 1,145. Comparable figures for 2018 were not available. The number [...]

  • Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein (L)

    Some Weinstein Accusers Balk at $30 Million Settlement

    Updated: Some of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers are balking at a proposed $30 million settlement of their harassment claims, which could scuttle the deal, Variety has learned. Attorneys in the Weinstein Co. bankruptcy case told Judge Mary Walrath on Thursday that they are close to a global resolution of the civil litigation. The accusers, their lawyers [...]

  • Director Dean DeBlois and online game

    'Dragon' Director Dean DeBlois and PUBG's CH Kim to Keynote 2019 VIEW Conference

    Dean DeBlois, director and executive producer of DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” and PUBG Corporation CEO CH Kim are the first keynote speakers announced for the 2019 VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy, in October. Since it began 12 years ago, VIEW, which stands for Virtual Interactive Emerging World, has continually [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad