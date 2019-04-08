Discovery Hires Fox Vet Nathaniel Brown to Lead Global Communications

Discovery Inc. has brought in Nathaniel Brown as its new executive vice president of global communications.

Brown comes to Discovery from 21st Century Fox, where, as Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Media Relations, he served as the deputy global communications chief for the company’s portfolio of cable, broadcast, film and pay TV assets.

“We love Nathaniel’s global experience, roll-up-your-sleeves work ethic, and ability to work constructively with media and executives to help tell a story – he’ll be a key player in telling Discovery’s story as a global content engine, dedicated to powering people’s passions with the most trusted brands in the world,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery.

In his new role, Brown will lead all global corporate communications for Discovery and serve as the chief spokesperson for the company. He will report to David Leavy, the company’s chief corporate operations officer, and will be based in New York.

“Discovery is a remarkable company with a uniquely global outlook, programming that connects with curious and passionate audiences everywhere, and a commitment to transforming the television experience,” Brown said. “I am thrilled to join the Discovery team at this exciting time and to support the vision of its leadership.”

Prior to joining 21st Century Fox in 2012, Brown led communications for MTV. From 2005 to 2008, he was senior vice president of corporate communications for XM Satellite Radio, and before that, he served as a communications executive at Sony BMG. Brown began his career at Dan Klores Communications and earned his degree from Hamilton College.