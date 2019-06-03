×
Discovery Buys ‘Killing Michael Jackson’ Documentary for Its European Networks

Michael JacksonMichael Jackson Concert, Los Angeles, America - 19 Jun 1992
CREDIT: Eugene Adebari/REX/Shutterstock

“Killing Michael Jackson,” a one-off documentary that explores the circumstances around the death of the global pop icon, has been picked up by Discovery for its channels in international territories including the U.K. and Germany.

Discovery Networks will also run the one-hour documentary on its channels in Italy and the Nordics. In the U.K. it will play on its Quest Red free-to-air service. Jackson fans mounted a high-profile campaign and protested outside British broadcaster Channel 4’s headquarters in March ahead of its broadcast of “Leaving Neverland,” the controversial documentary about alleged sexual abuse by the late pop superstar.

“Killing Michael Jackson” features three U.S. detectives – Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers, and Scott Smith – who were part of the original investigation into the singer’s death in 2009. Doctor Conrad Murray, who was jailed for the involuntary manslaughter of Jackson, also features.

The documentary comes from U.K. indie producer Zig Zag. The producers said the detectives will re-examine Jackson’s death by reopening their official Los Angeles Police Department case files 10 years on, and promised new revelations and previously unseen archive footage.

Other international buyers of “Killing Michael Jackson” include Polsat Television in Poland, TVNZ in New Zealand, and Medialaan in Belgium.

“This film focuses on the intriguing circumstances surrounding Michael Jackson’s death, giving audiences a fascinating insight into the final moments of the pop star’s life and the criminal process that led to the arrest and conviction of Dr. Conrad Murray,” said Matt Graff, managing director of Zig Zag Productions.

