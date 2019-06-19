Discovery, FuboTV Strike Distribution Pact

Discovery, Inc. and FuboTV said they have struck a multi-year deal that brings 13 of the cable-programmer’s networks to Fubo’s live-TV streaming service in coming weeks.

The agreement extends a relationship that had been in place between Fubo and the former Scripps Networks Interactive, which Discovery acquired in 2018. That pact included carriage of five networks including HGTV and Food Network.

Under terms of the agreement, Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and MotorTrend will be available on Fubo’s base package, Fubo Standard, joining HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel which are already available on the service.

At the same time, an expanded suite of Discovery networks including Science Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, and Discovery Life will be added to Fubo’s add-on package, Fubo Extra, where they will join DIY Network and Cooking Channel. Discovery en Espanol and Discovery Familia will be available on Fubo’s Spanish-language package, Latino Basic and the Latino Plus add-on package).

“Our partners at FuboTV are building a unique programming service, and we are pleased to bring more of our portfolio of real-life passion brands and programs to their subscribers,” said Eric Phillips, president of affiliate distribution at Discovery, in a statement. “This agreement further exemplifies the viewer affinity for our beloved brands and talent, and fuboTV’s commitment to offering high-quality, world-class content to customers.”

In addition to bringing subscribers each network’s live linear feed, the agreement also includes a robust library of on-demand Discovery content, bringing Fubo’s VOD library to more than 60,000 movies and TV episodes per month.

“Today’s content agreement broadens the strategic relationship between Discovery and fuboTV that began almost two years ago with the former Scripps Networks,” said Joel Armijo, Fubo’s CFO, in a statement. “We are excited to be adding more Discovery brands alongside their lifestyle networks, which we already carry. These brands, including HGTV and Food Network, are among our top performing entertainment networks, and this agreement allows us to extend our partnership for years to come. We expect to be similarly successful with our new Discovery networks.”