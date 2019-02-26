×
Discovery Swings to Profit in Fourth Quarter

Discovery Inc. said it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter after posting a loss in the year-earlier period.

The owner of the Discovery, TLC and OWN cable networks, which purchased Scripps Networks Interactive last year, said fourth-quarter revenue rose 51% to a little more than $2.8 billion in the year-earlier period. On a pro-forma basis, however, revenue was off 1%, as a 2% increase in revenue at its U.S. networks and flat results at its overseas operations were offset by a decrease in revenue from its education business, in which Discovery sold a majority stake last year.

In a statement, Discovery CEO David Zaslav said executives remained “optimistic that we will continue to build on all of our operating momentum to
drive additional shareholder value into the future.”

More to come…

    Discovery Inc. said it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter after posting a loss in the year-earlier period. The owner of the Discovery, TLC and OWN cable networks, which purchased Scripps Networks Interactive last year, said fourth-quarter revenue rose 51% to a little more than $2.8 billion in the year-earlier period.

