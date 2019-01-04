×

Discovery Channel Pulls ‘Border Live’

By

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bill Weir Border Live
CREDIT: Screenshot Courtesy of Discovery

Discovery Channel couldn’t attract a caravan of viewers to “Border Live,” which was pulled from the schedule last month after three airings. The final episode aired on Dec. 19, and attracted just 430,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating among adults 18-49.

Discovery had initially announced “Border Live” as a six-part limited series, but in success the show might have continued on — in the vein of A&E’s hugely popular “Live P.D.,” which has inspired a trend of live on-the-ground projects.

But given the disappointing early sampling, the network confirmed to Variety that it decided to end “Border Live” earlier than planned. Hosted in a New York studio by Bill Weir, the show featured live reports from the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as stories from investigative journalist Lilla Luciano from the field.

The launch of “Border Live” couldn’t have been timelier, given the headlines and Donald Trump’s choice to shut down the government over his desire to build a massive wall there. Ultimately, viewers may have had their fill of border talk via the non-stop headlines.

Lucky 8, the production company behind A&E’s hit “60 Days In” franchise, was the producer on “Border Live.” The company had sealed a deal with the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Transportation Security Administration and Customs and Border Protection to film. Crews were embedded with officers and special agents at key border sites from Nogales, Ariz., in the west to the Rio Grande Valley and points east.

“Border Live” also featured the City of San Juan Police Department and Cameron County Sheriff’s Office in Texas, and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona.

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More TV

  • Bill Weir Border Live

    Discovery Channel Pulls 'Border Live'

    Discovery Channel couldn’t attract a caravan of viewers to “Border Live,” which was pulled from the schedule last month after three airings. The final episode aired on Dec. 19, and attracted just 430,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating among adults 18-49. Discovery had initially announced “Border Live” as a six-part limited series, but in success [...]

  • 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club' Review

    TV Review: 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club'

    The new MTV reality series “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” is an accidental success — not its star’s first, but perhaps her most interestingly far in impact from what seemed to be its mission. As an in-good-faith (well, seemingly good enough) attempt to craft a compelling reality franchise about the secret lives of service industry employees [...]

  • Vikings

    History's 'Vikings' to End With Season 6

    This looks like the end of the road for History’s Norsemen. With the second half of season five to air starting Jan. 30, Variety has confirmed that ‘Vikings’ will end with its sixth season, finishing up with a grand total of 89 episodes. The upcoming 20-episode season will air in two parts, with the first [...]

  • Grammys' Visual Media Categories Pit 'Shallow'

    Grammys' Visual Media Races Pit 'Shallow' Against Long-Distant 2017 Releases

    The Grammys’ visual media-related categories tend to be buried as you scroll through the list of hundreds of Grammy nominations, but they represent some of the key music flashpoints of the past 12 to 15 months. There was probably no musical moment that put more chills down more spines than Keala Settle and a backing ensemble’s [...]

  • Black Panther

    Producers Guild Awards Nominees Include 'Black Panther,' 'A Star Is Born,' 'Handmaid's Tale'

    “BlacKkKlansman,” “Black Panther,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Favourite,” “Green Book,” “A Quiet Place,” “Roma,” “A Star Is Born,” and “Vice” have been nominated for the Producers Guild’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award as the top feature film of 2018. Awards contenders “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” “Eighth Grade,” “First Man,” “First Reformed,” and “If [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad