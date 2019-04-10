Discovery Strikes Joint Venture With Chip and Joanna Gaines

Discovery Inc. unveiled a joint programming venture with home-improvement experts Chip and Joanna Gaines that will encompass a cable network as well as a subscription streaming service.
More to come….
Imagina Intl. Sales, the international distribution arm of TV giant The Mediapro Studio, has clinched a flurry of deals at MipTV on titles from a deep and ranging TV catalog. Soccer club drama thriller “Side Games” (“Todo por el juego”), a Mediapro co-production with DirecTV Latin America, is continuing to attract interest across the globe, [...]
Pluto TV has launched two new channels dedicated to drama, the free streaming service has announced. The news comes just days after Pluto announced a content-licensing deal with BBC Studios that will bring more than 700 hours of content, including iconic British shows such as “Doctor Who,” to the service. Pluto TV Drama will offer [...]
WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey has denied a news report that says parent company AT&T is considering a sale of HBO Europe to help pay down debt. A story by the Financial Times on Wednesday said that internal discussions of such a sale had been held within AT&T but that no formal talks with potential buyers [...]
Britain’s Prince Harry has announced that he is partnering with Oprah Winfrey on a mental health series for Apple TV+. The prince, who is also known as the Duke of Sussex, announced the partnership Wednesday on his official Instagram account. The show, which will launch on Apple in 2020, is co-created and executive produced by [...]
“Stockholm” is heading to Canada after Keshet International sold the drama series to Gem, the streaming service of Canadian pubcaster CBC. The drama deal was one of several inked by KI. Gem is is the first international buyer of “Stockholm,” which launched at TIFF and is based on the bestselling book by Noa Yedlin. The [...]
Variety co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein sat down with key leaders in the media industry Monday at the Venetian in Las Vegas for NAB to discuss the impact of direct-to-consumer marketing on content and audience engagement. “I would bucket what we’re looking at at NAB, would be news gathering tools for CBS News, distribution and end monetization,” [...]
Several of Hollywood’s major players are expected to take content off the market to prop up their expected direct-to-consumer offerings, but Viacom’s message for international content buyers is that its shop will remain open. “Whilst our competitors prioritize their own platforms, Viacom is moving in a different direction,” David Lynn, chief of Viacom International Media [...]