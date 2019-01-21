×
‘Dirty John’ Finale Hits New Ratings Highs in Live+3

DIRTY JOHN -- "This Young Woman Fought Like Hell" Episode 108 -- Pictured: Connie Britton as Debra Newell -- (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/Bravo)
CREDIT: Jordin Althaus/Bravo

The Season 1 finale of “Dirty John” on Bravo continued the scripted show’s ratings hot streak in Live+3.

The finale, which aired on Jan. 13, grew to 3.3 million viewers in delayed viewing with 1.3 million of those falling in the key adults 18-49 demographic. That is up 10% in total viewers and 15% in the key demo compared to the L+3 numbers for the previous week’s episode.

The show finished its freshman run as a top 10 cable scripted series in adults 18-49 for all of 2018. “Dirty John” is also Bravo’s highest-rated freshman series in 4 and a half years among total viewers.

Bravo gave “Dirty John” a two-season order in January. The scripted anthology series is based on the series of articles published by the Los Angeles Times’ last fall about a charismatic con man, John Meehan, and the consequences of an ill-fated romance. Connie Britton stars as Debra Newell, the single mother who fell in love with Meehan, who is played by Eric Bana.

“Dirty John” was also the source of a podcast hosted by LA Times writer Christopher Goffard. Separately, Oxygen Media has ordered a docuseries on the Meehan case. The second season of Bravo’s anthology will focus on a different case.

