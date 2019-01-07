‘Atlanta,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Lead Directors Guild TV Awards Nominations

“Atlanta” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” lead this year’s Directors Guild of America nominations, with two nods apiece. Amy Sherman-Palladino, who won the Emmy in September for the show’s pilot, is nominated for the “Mrs. Maisel” Season 2 finale episode “All Alone,” while her husband Daniel Palladino is also nominated for the episode “We’re Going to the Catskills!”

The “Mrs. Maisel” duo will face off against another established team: “Atlanta” star Donald Glover, nominated for directing the episode “FUBU,” and helmer Hiro Murai, nommed for the popular episode “Teddy Perkins.” They’re all up against “Barry” star Bill Hader, nominated for the “Barry” premiere. It’s the first nominations for Daniel Palladino, Murai, and Hader. Sherman-Palladino and Glover have previously been nominated, but never won.

On the drama side, last year’s winner, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” is back, but this time with director Daina Reid, nominated for “Holly.” She’ll face off with Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) in his first nomination, along with previous DGA winner Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland”), new nominee Chris Long (“The Americans”), and “Succession’s” Adam McKay, in his first TV directing nomination.

In the longform division, Cary Joji Fukunaga, previously nommed in 2014 for “True Detective,” is back for “Maniac,” and will face the “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” team, as well as “Paterno” director Barry Levinson, who last was nominated in 2017 for “The Wizard of Lies,” and previously won in 1988 for “Rain Man.” Also in the mix: “Escape at Dannemora’s” Ben Stiller (his first) and “Sharp Objects” director Jean-Marc Vallee, who won the category last year for “Big Little Lies.”

In the talk categories, “Real Time With Bill Maher,” “Who Is America?,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” will face off.

Beyond the regular nominations, it’s a busy year for special TV honorees: Famed event TV helmer Don Mischer, known for his work on Oscars, Olympics, Super Bowl halftime shows and even presidential inaugurations, will be the recipient of the DGA lifetime achievement award for distinguished achievement in television direction, while FX Networks has been named the recipient of the Guild’s 2019 diversity award.

These aren’t awards that are given every year; Mischer is just the fourth winner of the lifetime achievement award, considered one of the DGA’s highest honors, while the DGA diversity award has only been given five previous times in its history: in 1997 to Bruce Paltrow, John Wells, and Christopher Chulack; in 1999 to Steven Bochco; in 2000 to HBO; in 2005 to Stephen McPherson; and in 2014 to Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Mischer is also serving as DGA Awards chair for the second year in a row.

Here is a complete list of the DGA’s television nominees for 2018:

DRAMATIC SERIES

•JASON BATEMAN — Ozark, “Reparations” (Netflix)

Mr. Bateman’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Matthew Spiegel

First Assistant Director: Peter Thorell

Second Assistant Director: Jason Graham

Second Second Assistant Director: Townson Wells

This is Mr. Bateman’s first DGA Award nomination.

•LESLI LINKA GLATTER — Homeland, “Paean to the People” (Showtime)

Ms. Glatter’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Michael Klick, J. David Brightbill

First Assistant Director: Sunday Stevens

Second Assistant Director: Wendy Bledsoe

This is Ms. Glatter’s seventh DGA Award nomination. She previously won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in this category in 2014 for Homeland, “From A to B and Back Again” as well as in 2009 for Mad Men, “Guy Walks into an Advertising Agency.” She was also nominated in 2015, 2013 and 2012 for Homeland episodes “The Tradition of Hospitality,” “The Star” and “Q & A,” as well as in 1990 for Twin Peaks, “Episode 32006.”

• CHRIS LONG —The Americans, “START” (FX)

Mr. Long’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Tyson Bidner

First Assistant Director: Michelle Regina Iacobelli

Second Assistant Director: Dave Fischer

Location Manager: Michael Fucci

This is Mr. Long’s first DGA Award nomination.

• ADAM MCKAY — Succession, “Celebration” (HBO)

Mr. McKay’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Regina Heyman

First Assistant Director: Amy Lauritsen

Second Assistant Director: Scott Bowers

Second Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte

Location Managers: Michael Kriaris, Patty Carey

This is Mr. McKay’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated for the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film Award for The Big Short in 2015.

• DAINA REID — The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly” (Hulu)

Ms. Reid’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Joseph Boccia

This is Ms. Reid’s first DGA Award nomination.

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: REED MORANO — The Handmaid’s Tale, “Offred”)

COMEDY SERIES

• DONALD GLOVER — Atlanta, “FUBU” (FX)

Mr. Glover’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Alex Orr

First Assistant Director: Veronica A. Hodge‑Hampton

Second Assistant Director: Amir R. Khan

Second Second Assistant Director: Danielle King

This is Mr. Glover’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this same category in 2016 for Atlanta, “B.A.N.”

• BILL HADER — Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark” (HBO)

Mr. Hader’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Mark Tobey, Aida Rodgers

First Assistant Director: Dale Stern

Second Assistant Director: Michelle Gritzer

Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle

Additional Second Assistant Director: Gary Cotti

This is Mr. Hader’s first DGA Award nomination.

• HIRO MURAI — Atlanta, “Teddy Perkins” (FX)

Mr. Murai’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Alex Orr

First Assistant Director: Angela Gomes

Second Assistant Director: Amir R. Khan

Second Second Assistant Director: Danielle King

This is Mr. Murai’s first DGA Award nomination.

• DANIEL PALLADINO —The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going to the Catskills!” (Amazon)

Mr. Palladino’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Dhana Rivera Gilbert

First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

Second Assistant Directors: Soren Miltich, Luca Waldman

Second Second Assistant Director: Michael Crupi

Location Managers: Nick Thomason, Jose Guerrero

This is Mr. Palladino’s first DGA Award nomination.

• AMY SHERMAN‑PALLADINO — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone” (Amazon)

Ms. Sherman‑Palladino’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Dhana Rivera Gilbert

First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

Second Assistant Director: Luca Waldman

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Meghan K. Wicker

Second Second Assistant Director: Billy Brennan

Additional Second Assistant Director: Lucas Isabella

Location Managers: Nick Thomason, Jose Guerrero

This is Ms. Sherman‑Palladino’s second DGA Award nomination. She was previously nominated in this same category in 2017 for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pilot episode “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: BETH McCARTHY-MILLER — Veep, “Chicklet”)

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINISERIES

• CARY JOJI FUKUNAGA — Maniac (Netflix)

Mr. Fukunaga’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: John P. Fedynich

First Assistant Directors: Jon Mallard, Scott Bowers

Second Assistant Director: Scott Bowers

Second Second Assistant Directors: Alex Scricco, Mike Reiersen

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Mike Reiersen, Jakub Porembski

Location Manager: Ryan Smith

This is Mr. Fukunaga’s second DGA Award nomination. Mr. Fukunaga was previously nominated in 2014 in the Dramatic Series Category for True Detective, “Who Goes There.”

• DAVID LEVEAUX (Directed By)/ ALEX RUDZINSKI (Live Television Direction By) — Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Carrie Havel, Adam Mishler, Sabrina Rufo Mishler

Lead Stage Manager: Garry Hood

Stage Managers: Cory Boulieris, Peter Epstein, Jeffry Gitter, Arthur Lewis, Seth Mellman, Jason Pacella, Cody Renard Richard, Karen Tasch Weiss

This is Mr. Leveaux’s first DGA Award nomination.

This is Mr. Rudzinski’s third DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category twice in 2016 with Thomas Kail for Grease Live! and with Kenny Leon for Hairspray Live!

• BARRY LEVINSON — Paterno (HBO)

Mr. Levinson’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Lori Johnson, Amy Herman

First Assistant Director: Karen Kane

Second Assistant Director: Jason Graham

Second Assistant Director: James Macolino

Location Manager: Lynn Powers

This is Mr. Levinson’s seventh DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this same category in 2017 for The Wizard of Lies and 2010 for You Don’t Know Jack. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film in 1988 for Rain Man, and was previously nominated in that category in 1990 for Avalon and in 1991 for Bugsy. He was also nominated in the Dramatic Series category in 1993 for the Homicide: Life on the Street episode “Gone for Goode.”

• BEN STILLER — Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Mr. Stiller’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Adam Brightman, Bill Carraro

First Assistant Directors: Lisa M. Rowe, Lyda Blank, Phillip A. Patterson

Second Assistant Director: Kevin R. Shields

Second Second Assistant Director: Luke A. Crawford

Location Manager: Hyo Park

This is Mr. Stiller’s first DGA Award nomination.

• JEAN‑MARC VALLÉE — Sharp Objects (HBO)

Mr. Vallée’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: G.D. Fienberg, David Auge, Sean M. Gowrie

First Assistant Directors: Urs Hirschbiegel, Eric Lasko

Second Assistant Directors: Eric Lasko, Jeremy Reisig

Second Second Assistant Directors: Jeremy Reisig, Courtni Tresemer

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Jeff Overfield, Kate Pulley, Anneke Scott, Alina

Gatti, Deborah Chung

This is Mr. Vallée’s second DGA Award nomination. He previously won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in this category in 2017 for Big Little Lies.

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: JEAN-MARC VALLÉE — Big Little Lies)

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

PAUL G. CASEY

Real Time with Bill Maher, “#1633”

(HBO)

Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Stacy Talbot

Stage Managers: Patrick Whitney, Brian Anderson

This is Mr. Casey’s fifth DGA Award nomination. He previously was nominated in this category in 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 for Real Time with Bill Maher, “Show #1527,” Show #1437,” “Show #1334” and “Show #1226.”

SACHA BARON COHEN, NATHAN FIELDER, DANIEL GRAY LONGINO, DAN MAZER

Who Is America?, “Episode 102”

(Showtime)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Melanie J. Elin

Stage Managers: Cassandra B. Laymon, Jason Inman

This is Mr. Cohen’s first DGA Award nomination.

This is Mr. Fielder’s first DGA Award nomination.

This is Mr. Longino’s first DGA Award nomination.

This is Mr. Mazer’s first DGA Award nomination.

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “#480”

(CBS)

Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

This is Mr. Hoskinson’s sixth DGA Award nomination. He previously was nominated in this category in 2017 for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Joe Biden/Elton John,” in 2016 for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode #0179” and in 2015, 2013 and 2007 for The Colbert Report episodes “11040,” “10004” and “3052.”

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, “Adam Driver; Kanye West”

(NBC)

Mr. King’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Bob Caminiti

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly

This is Mr. King’s thirteenth DGA Award nomination. He previously won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in this category for Saturday Night Live, “Host: Jimmy Fallon” in 2017, Saturday Night Live, “Host: Dave Chappelle” in 2016 and for Saturday Night Live “Host: Justin Timberlake” in 2013. Mr King also won the DGA Award for Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special in 2015. He was previously nominated for Saturday Night Live episodes in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014, and in 2015 in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming category for the Saturday Night Live episode, “Host: Tracy Morgan/Musical Guest: Demi Lovato.”

PAUL PENNOLINO

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Episode 502 ‑ Italian Election”

(HBO)

Mr. Pennolino’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney

This is Mr. Pennolino’s fourth DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2016 for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and in 2017 for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “French Elections.” He was also nominated in 2017 in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials category for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: DON ROY KING — Saturday Night Live, “Host: Jimmy Fallon”)

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

LOUIS J. HORVITZ

The 60th Grammy Awards

(CBS)

Mr. Horvitz’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Richard A. Preuss, Ron Andreassen, Kate Hollanda, Sabrina Rufo Mishler, Booey Kober

Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Doug Smith, Benny Almont, Joey Despenzero, Peter Epstein, John Esposito, Andy Feigin, Doug Fogel, Tyler Goldman, Jeffry Gitter, Phyllis Digilio‑Kent, Arthur Lewis, Julie Lorusso, Jeff Markowitz, Seth Mellman, Cyndi Owgang, Jeff Pearl, Alfonso Pena, Annette Powlis, Kyle Ramdeen, Lauren Schneider, Eddie Valk, Karen Tasch Weiss

This is Mr. Horvitz’s nineteenth DGA Award nomination. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Musical Variety in 1997 for The Kennedy Center Honors. He was also nominated for The Kennedy Center Honors in 1993, 2001, 2009, 2011 and 2014. In 2013, he was nominated for The 55th Annual Grammy Awards and was previously nominated for The 70th, 71st, 72nd, 74th, 75th, 76th, 77th, 79th and 80th Annual Academy Awards, along with Sinatra: 80 Years My Way in 1995 and Live Aid Concert in 1985.

TIM MANCINELLI, GLENN CLEMENTS

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018

(CBS)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Matt Powers

Stage Managers: Michael J. Schiff, Teri Pensky Hlubik, Noreen Dimster‑Denk, John O’Rourke, Tim Neven, Oliver Garrett

This is Mr. Mancinelli’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this same category in 2016 for The Late Late Show with James Corden, “The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special.”

This is Mr. Clements’s first DGA Award nomination.

BETH McCARTHY‑MILLER

Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma

(HBO)

Ms. McCarthy‑Miller’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Stefani Cohen

Stage Manager: Gena Rositano

This is Ms. McCarthy-Miller’s thirteenth DGA Award nomination. She won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series in 2017 for the Veep episode “Chicklet” and in 2013 for the 30 Rock episode “Hogcock!/Last Lunch.” She was also nominated that year, together with Rob Ashford, in the Movies for Television and Mini-Series category for The Sound of Music Live! She was previously nominated in the Comedy Series category for 30 Rock episodes “Live from Studio 6H” in 2012, “Live Show” in 2010, “The Reunion Episode #304” in 2008 and “Somebody to Love” in 2007. She won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Musical Variety twice, in 2001 for America: A Tribute to Heroes (co-directed with Joel Gallen) and in 2000 for the “Val Kilmer and U2” episode of Saturday Night Live. She was also twice nominated in that category for Saturday Night Live episodes “Christopher Walken and The Foo Fighters” in 2003 and the 25th Anniversary episode in 1999. She was also nominated in 2015 in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials category for Adele Live in New York City.

MARCUS RABOY

Steve Martin & Martin Short “An Evening You Will Forget For the Rest of Your Life”

(Netflix)

Mr. Raboy’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Amy Kimelman

Stage Managers: Doug Fogel, Justin Higgins

This is Mr. Raboy’s first DGA Award nomination.

GLENN WEISS

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards

(CBS)

Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Stefani Cohen, Ricky Kirshner, Susan Kopensky

Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Peter Epstein, Joey Despenzero, Phyllis Digilio‑Kent, Andrew Feigin, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Arthur Lewis, Jeffrey M. Markowitz, Seth Mellman, Cyndi Owgang, Jeff Pearl, Alfonso Pena, Annette Powlis, Elise Reaves, Lauren Class Schneider, Eddie Valk

This is Mr. Weiss’s fifteenth DGA Award nomination. He previously won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials in 2018 for The 89th Annual Academy Awards; in 2013, 2014 and 2016 for the 67th, 68th and 70th Annual Tony Awards; and in the Musical Variety category in 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2012 for the 61st, 64th, 65th, and 66th Annual Tony Awards. He was also nominated in the Musical Variety category in 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006 and 2008 for the 55th, 56th, 59th, 60th, and 62nd Annual Tony Awards. Additionally, Mr. Weiss was nominated in 2015 for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Mini-Series, together with Rob Ashford, for Peter Pan Live!

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: GLENN WEISS — The 89th Annual Academy Awards)

REALITY PROGRAMS

NEIL P. DeGROOT

Better Late Than Never, “How Do You Say Roots in German?”

(NBC)

Mr. DeGroot’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Andy Nelson

This is Mr. DeGroot’s fourth DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2014 for “Episode 1613″ of The Biggest Loser: Glory Days. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs in 2011 for “Episode 1115” of The Biggest Loser and again in 2013 for 72 Hours, “The Lost Coast.”

EYTAN KELLER

Iron Chef Gauntlet, “Episode 201”

(Food Network)

Mr. Keller’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Anna Moulaison‑Moore

Stage Managers: Drew Lewandowski, Brady Hess

This is Mr. Keller’s fourth DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2009 for “Episode 201″ of The Next Iron Chef and in 2011 for “Episode 401″ of The Next Iron Chef: Super Chefs. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs in 2011 for “Episode 301” of The Next Iron Chef.

PATRICK McMANUS

American Ninja Warrior, “Miami City Qualifiers”

(NBC)

Mr. McManus’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Dave Massey

Stage Manager: Joseph R. Osborne

This is Mr. McManus’s first DGA Award nomination.

RUSSELL NORMAN

The Final Table, “Japan”

(Netflix)

Mr. Norman’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Carrie Havel

Lead Stage Manager: Jonathan Marks

Stage Managers: Daniel Curran, Mickel Picco

This is Mr. Norman’s first DGA Award nomination.

BERTRAM van MUNSTER

The Amazing Race, “It’s Just a Million Dollars, No Pressure”

(CBS)

Mr. van Munster’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Elise Doganieri

This is Mr. van Munster’s twelfth DGA Award nomination. He won in this category in 2007 for The Amazing Race, “Episode #1110” and was also nominated an additional nine times in this category for the The Amazing Race: in 2005 for “Episode #805,” in 2006 for “Episode #102,” in 2008 for “Episode #1303,” in 2009 for “Don’t Let A Cheese Hit Me,” in 2010 for “I Think We’re Fighting the Germans, Right?,” in 2011 for “You Don’t Get Paid Unless You Win?”, in 2013 for “Beards in the Wind,” in 2015 for “Bring The Fun, Baby!” and in 2016 for “We’re Only Doing Freaky Stuff Today.” He was also nominated with Directors Jack Cannon and Elise Doganieri in 2014 for The Quest, “One True Hero.”

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: BRIAN SMITH — MasterChef, “Vegas Deluxe & Oyster Shucks”)

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

ALLAN ARKUSH

A Series of Unfortunate Events, “Hostile Hospital: Part 1”

(Netflix)

This is Mr. Arkush’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in the Movies for Television category in 1998 for The Temptations.

JACK JAMESON

Sesame Street, “When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special”

(HBO)

Mr. Jameson’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Ken Diego

Stage Managers: Shawn Havens, Mike Walker, Theresa Anderson

This is Mr. Jameson’s first DGA Award nomination.

GREG MOTTOLA

The Dangerous Book for Boys, “How to Walk on the Moon”

(Amazon)

Mr. Mottola’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Melissa Gelernter

First Assistant Director: Yann Sobezynski

Second Assistant Director: Mark Romanelli

Second Second Assistant Director: Lisa Simon

Location Manager: Guy Efrat

This is Mr. Mottola’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in the Dramatic Series category in 2012 for his pilot episode of The Newsroom, “We Just Decided To.”

BARRY SONNENFELD

A Series of Unfortunate Events, “The Vile Village: Part 1”

(Netflix)

Mr. Sonnenfeld’s Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Paul C. Domick

Second Assistant Director: Megan M. Shank

This is Mr. Sonnenfeld’s second DGA Award nomination. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series in 2007 for his pilot episode of Pushing Daisies, “Pie-Lette.”

BO WELCH

A Series of Unfortunate Events, “The Ersatz Elevator: Part 1”

(Netflix)

This is Mr. Welch’s first DGA Award nomination.

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: NIKI CARO — Anne with an E, “Your Will Shall Decide Your Destiny”)

COMMERCIALS

STEVE AYSON

(MJZ)

Getting Ready, Dollar Shave Club – (client direct)

First Assistant Director: Robert Phillips

Second Assistant Director: Braden Anderson

The Dance, Speight’s – DDB

This is Mr. Ayson’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2012 for Beer Chase (Carlton Draught) and Let Me Go (The Cosmopolitan of Los Vegas).

FREDRIK BOND

(MJZ)

Harmony, Virgin TV – BBH

Take Them All On, BT Sport – AMV BBDO

First Assistant Director: Matthew Clyde

The Big Win, Confused.com – Karmarama

First Assistant Director: Aldric Porter

Second Assistant Director: Erv Gentry

This is Mr. Bond’s eighth DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2016 for Dive (Apple) and World of Play (LG); in 2013 for Voyage (Heineken) and From the Future (Johnny Walker); in 2012 for Surfer (Puma) and Eternal Optimism (Budweiser); in 2011 for Date and The Entrance (Heineken); in 2008 for First Time (Levis) Fridge Magnet (Guinness) and Space (Carling); in 2007 for Aviator (JC Penney) and Straw (Milk); and in 2004 for Cherry and Jelly Fish (Three) and The Other Game (Nike-Euro).

MARTIN de THURAH

(Epoch Films)

Final Breath, Audi RS 5 Coupe – Venables, Bell & Partners

First Assistant Director: Howell Caldwell

Mama Said Knock You Out, Chase – Droga5

First Assistant Director: Shawn Thomas

Second Assistant Director: Oren Tuvia

Space Station, Macy’s – BBDO

First Assistant Director: John Lowe

This is Mr. de Thurah’s third DGA Award nomination. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials in 2013 for The Man Who Couldn’t Slow Down (Hennessy VS) and Human Race (Acura MDX 2014); and again in 2017 for Festival and, Machines (StubHub) and Mad World (WealthSimple).

SPIKE JONZE

(MJZ)

Welcome Home, Apple Homepod – TBWA \ Media Arts Lab

Unit Production Managers: Vincent Landay, Natalie Hill

First Assistant Director: Thomas Smith

Second Assistant Directors: Robert Kay, Nadeem Ashayer, Dave Marnell

Second Second Assistant Director: Jeff Tavani

This is Mr. Jonze’s third DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2006 for Hello Tomorrow (Adidas), Penguin (Miller Beer) and Pardon Our Dust (Gap). He was also previously nominated for the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film Award for Being John Malkovich in 1999.

DAVID SHANE

(O Positive)

Alien, Babbel – Wieden + Kennedy London

Mothers & Daughters, Alzheimer’s PSA – BBDO

First Assistant Director: Daryl Patterson

Second Assistant Director: Samantha Melville

This is Mr. Shane’s first DGA Award nomination.

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: MARTIN de THURAH — Festival, StubHub; Machines, StubHub; and Mad World, WealthSimple)

DOCUMENTARY

MORGAN NEVILLE

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

(Focus Features)

This is Mr. Neville’s first DGA Award nomination.

RAMELL ROSS

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

(Idiom Film and Louverture Films)

This is Mr. Ross’s first DGA Award nomination.

ELIZABETH CHAI VASARHELYI & JIMMY CHIN

Free Solo

(National Geographic Documentary Films)

This is Ms. Vasarhelyi and Mr. Chin’s second DGA Award nomination. They were previously nominated in this category in 2015 for Meru.

TIM WARDLE

Three Identical Strangers

(Neon and CNN Films)

This is Mr. Wardle’s first DGA Award nomination.

BETSY WEST & JULIE COHEN

RBG

(Magnolia Pictures)

This is Ms. West’s first DGA Award nomination.

This is Ms. Cohen’s first DGA Award nomination.

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: MATTHEW HEINEMAN — City of Ghosts)

The 71st Annual DGA Awards will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Hollywood & Highland Center’s Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.