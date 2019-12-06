×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Dickinson’ Season 2 Adds Finn Jones, Pico Alexander

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Finn Jones Pico Alexander
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The second season of Apple’s period comedy “Dickinson” has cast Finn Jones and Pico Alexander.

Jones will star as Samuel Bowles, described as an energetic and magnetic newspaper editor. Alexander will play Henry “Ship” Shipley, a dropout of Amherst College and a boarder with the Dickinsons.

Jones is best known for playing Loras Tyrell during most of the run of “Game of Thrones.” He also headlined the Marvel-Netflix series “Iron Fist.” His other TV credits include the shows “Hollyoaks” and “Life in Squares.” He is repped by CAA in the U.S., Curtis Brown Group in the U.K., Atlas Artists, and Felker Toczek.

Alexander recently appeared in the Hulu limited series “Catch-22.” He has also appeared in films such as “A Most Violent Year” and “War Machine.” He is repped by UTA.

Hailee Steinfeld leads the series as legendary poet Emily Dickinson. Set in the 19th century, the series is a coming-of-age story that finds Emily to be the unexpected hero for the millennial generation. The cast for Season 2 also includes Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, and Adrian Blake Enscoe.

Steinfeld also executive produces along with Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta of Sugar23 Productions, and Alex Goldstone of Anonymous Content. Alena Smith created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Paul Lee of wiip executive produces with wiip serving as the studio behind the series.

“Dickinson” was one of four major scripted originals available on Apple TV Plus when the streamer launched on Nov. 1. The others were “The Morning Show,” “See,” and “For All Mankind.” All of the shows have been picked up for second seasons, with “The Morning Show” having been ordered for two seasons when it was first commissioned in 2017.

More TV

  • Finn Jones Pico Alexander

    'Dickinson' Season 2 Adds Finn Jones, Pico Alexander

    The second season of Apple’s period comedy “Dickinson” has cast Finn Jones and Pico Alexander. Jones will star as Samuel Bowles, described as an energetic and magnetic newspaper editor. Alexander will play Henry “Ship” Shipley, a dropout of Amherst College and a boarder with the Dickinsons. Jones is best known for playing Loras Tyrell during most [...]

  • Weeknd

    Watch The Weeknd Perform 'Heartless' on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

    The Weeknd channeled major Michael Jackson and Prince vibes for his first ever performance of recent single “Heartless” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Dressed in a red retro suit and dancing in the backstage hallways of the Ed Sullivan Theater, the three-time Grammy-Award winner had some fun with the impromptu music video, his [...]

  • Abby McEnany as Abby in WORK

    TV Review: Showtime's 'Work in Progress'

    There’s never a second that Abby (co-creator Abby McEnany) is unaware of all the things that make her different from the characters we’re used to seeing on TV, let alone those that typically get to anchor their own shows. She’s a butch “queer fat dyke” (her words) with OCD whose deep insecurity about all the [...]

  • Snooki Jersey Shore

    Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Says She's 'Retiring' From 'Jersey Shore'

    The fist-pumping and GTL days are over. Nicole Polizzi — aka Snooki — says she’s retiring from “Jersey Shore.” “I am retiring from ‘Jersey Shore,'” Snooki said on Friday’s episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey.” “I am not coming back for ‘Jersey Shore’ Season 4, if there is one. The [...]

  • Showtime Lakers book cover

    1980s Los Angeles Lakers Drama Scores Series Order at HBO

    HBO has given out a series order to the untitled one-hour drama about the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s. The project had originally been ordered to pilot at the premium cabler back in April. The show is described as chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ [...]

  • Comedy Central Refinery29

    Comedy Central and Refinery29 Team for Two All-Female Digital Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Comedy Central and Refinery29 have signed a digital content partnership to produce two comedy series featuring an all-female lineup of comedians, Variety has learned exclusively. Slated to premiere spring 2020, the series will be co-branded and distributed on both Comedy Central and Refinery29’s digital platforms. While neither series is being eyed for a linear run at present, [...]

  • Keli LeeStep Up Women Network 9th

    Keli Lee Exits ABC Studios International as Disney Considers Division's Fate (EXCLUSIVE)

    ABC veteran Keli Lee has left the international arm of ABC Studios as Disney considers the future of the London-based content unit, Variety has learned. Sources said Disney has told the creative community that there “has been a re-evaluation of ABC Studios International” and that it is re-assessing “the creative direction” of the business. There [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad