‘Dickinson’ Season 2 Adds Finn Jones, Pico Alexander

The second season of Apple’s period comedy “Dickinson” has cast Finn Jones and Pico Alexander.

Jones will star as Samuel Bowles, described as an energetic and magnetic newspaper editor. Alexander will play Henry “Ship” Shipley, a dropout of Amherst College and a boarder with the Dickinsons.

Jones is best known for playing Loras Tyrell during most of the run of “Game of Thrones.” He also headlined the Marvel-Netflix series “Iron Fist.” His other TV credits include the shows “Hollyoaks” and “Life in Squares.” He is repped by CAA in the U.S., Curtis Brown Group in the U.K., Atlas Artists, and Felker Toczek.

Alexander recently appeared in the Hulu limited series “Catch-22.” He has also appeared in films such as “A Most Violent Year” and “War Machine.” He is repped by UTA.

Hailee Steinfeld leads the series as legendary poet Emily Dickinson. Set in the 19th century, the series is a coming-of-age story that finds Emily to be the unexpected hero for the millennial generation. The cast for Season 2 also includes Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, and Adrian Blake Enscoe.

Steinfeld also executive produces along with Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta of Sugar23 Productions, and Alex Goldstone of Anonymous Content. Alena Smith created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Paul Lee of wiip executive produces with wiip serving as the studio behind the series.

“Dickinson” was one of four major scripted originals available on Apple TV Plus when the streamer launched on Nov. 1. The others were “The Morning Show,” “See,” and “For All Mankind.” All of the shows have been picked up for second seasons, with “The Morning Show” having been ordered for two seasons when it was first commissioned in 2017.