Diane Sawyer Will Interview Cameron Douglas, Michael Douglas in ABC News Special

Diane Sawyer will present the first television interview with Cameron Douglas, the son of actor Michael Douglas who has had a troubled history, in a new one-hour primetime special slated to air Tuesday, October 22 at 10 p.m. eastern on ABC.

The younger Douglas has written a memoir, “Long Way Home,” that examines how addiction led him on a path that included serial crimes, drug dealing, and various attempts at rehabilitation, all of which culminated in a seven-year stint in federal prison.

In the special, “Douglas Dynasty: Fame, Addiction and Finding Home,” Cameron Douglas is slated to reveal details about growing up as the son of his famous father.

Sawyer will also interview Michael Douglas, who details the first time he noticed his son’s problem with drug use and how his son’s struggle affected him and the larger family. In the one-hour special, Sawyer also meets Cameron Douglas’s former fellow cellmates.

The memoir “Long Way Home” will be released on October 22, 2019 by Knopf. The special will also air on“Good Morning America,” “Nightline,” ABCNews.com and GoodMorningAmerica.com.