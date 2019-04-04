CBS News Names Diana Miller Executive Producer of ‘CBS This Morning’

CBS News named Diana Miller executive producer of “CBS This Morning,” the news unit’s latest maneuver to shore up its signature morning program as it works to regain momentum in the ratings.

Miller replaces Ryan Kadro, who stepped down from his role at the show earlier this year.

“Diana is exceptionally positioned for this role,” said Susan Zirinsky, president of CBS News, in a statement “She’s an experienced journalist and collaborative leader. Her editorial vision, innovative ideas and ability to execute have had a positive impact on the broadcast for years and will help take the show into the future.

Miller will lead a program that is widely expected to be reorganized in coming weeks around anchor Gayle King, who is said to be close to renewing a deal with CBS News that will keep her with the news organization beyond November, the end of her current term. Other anchors on the show, which gained new traction for CBS in the morning after in 2012 launch before losing momentum after the ouster of Charlie Rose in 2017, may be given new assignments. CBS News yesterday confirmed that Bianna Golodryga, who joined “CBS This Morning” as a fourth co-anchor in the fall of last year, had decided to leave the show and the network after being offered a different role.

Miller has supervised “CBS This Morning” since Kadro’s departure, and has in recent weeks come to be seen as the most likely successor at the show. She has been involved with King’s exclusive interviews with singer R. Kelly and his accusers and was co-executive producer of a primetime special developed around those scoops. She joined “CBS This Morning” in 2014 as a senior producer and was named senior broadcast producer in June 2016, responsible for overseeing the daily editorial programming and staffing of the two-hour program.

In her time with tCBS, she has supervised co-anchor Norah O’Donnell’s report on sexual assault in the U.S. Air Force Academy and led breaking news coverage of pivotal stories, including the Las Vegas massacre, the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the funeral of President George H.W. Bush.

The proeducer began her career at CNN and “Anderson Cooper 360,” covering major national, international, and political news including the 2004 and 2008 presidential elections, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Hurricane Katrina, and the earthquake in Haiti. From there, Miller produced and helped launch a variety of programs including “Live from The Couch” on CBS station WLNY, “Anderson” at Telepictures, and “The Seven” at MTV. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania.