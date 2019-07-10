BET Appoints Devin Griffin to Lead Streaming Service

BET has appointed former Netflix exec Devin Griffin to lead its recently announced streaming service, Variety has learned.

In his new role as general manager of BET+, Griffin will oversee oversee business strategy and operations for the African American targeted service, including original programming, content acquisitions, marketing, distribution, planning and analysis.

It was announced that the Viacom-owned cable channel was working on its own streaming service a month ago, with the news the service would be the home for Tracy Oliver’s planned “First Wives Club” series along with original content from Tyler Perry. No details on the pricing of the service, which is slated to launch later this year, are currently available, but it will include content from a number of Viacom’s cable brands and not just BET.

“We are thrilled to have Devin join the BET family and lead our new streaming service BET+. His fresh perspective and expertise in curating premium content will strengthen our position in the streaming landscape and drive subscriber growth, viewership and retention,” said Scott Mills president of BET Networks in a statement.

Prior to his appointment at BET, Griffin was a producer and executive vice president of Story Lab US, where he co-founded and led the company’s foray into premium long-form content development. While there he developed original series with Anonymous Content, ITV, Stephen David Entertainment, and the NBA Players Association.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the BET brand at such a pivotal time in the industry. With BET+, I see a big opportunity to provide powerful, comprehensive programming to African Americans, and lovers of black culture, in the SVOD space. This audience has a voracious appetite for quality, authentic black stories and has been under-served for too long,” said Griffin.

Previously, Griffin served in various senior content roles at Netflix. He formed and led the company’s unscripted group, commissioning and/or executive producing over 40 series, including “Queer Eye.” During his tenure at Netflix, Griffin also worked on scripted drama, comedy, sci-fi, and anime.

Earlier in his career Griffin served as head of business development at Broadway Video, Lorne Michaels’ production company.

BET+ is set to launch into an increasingly crowded streaming market, which will also include Disney will launch Disney+ at the end of the year, which will serve as the home to all Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and “Star Wars” content. WarnerMedia is also prepping their own service for the fall, while Comcast will have its own service in 2020. Tech giant Apple will also have original series on its own streaming service, Apple TV+, that is supposedly launching in the fall. All of this will be on top of existing streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.