DeVaughn Nixon to Play His Dad Norm Nixon in HBO’s Showtime Lakers Pilot

DeVaughn Nixon, best known for his roles in “Prom” and “Marvel’s Runaways” has joined HBO’s untitled pilot about the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s.
Nixon will play his father Norm Nixon, a debonair playboy who overcomes insurmountable odds to become the all-star point guard of the Lakers. He expertly maneuvers the complexities of NBA stardom, until talented young rookie Magic Johnson arrives in LA.
He joins previously announced cast members Quincy Isaiah and Solomon Hughes, who will play Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar respectively, Jason Clarke, who will play Jerry West, and John C. Reilly, who will play Jerry Buss.
Nixon’s other previous credits include Disney’s “Prom.” He is represented by SDB Partners, Elevate Entertainment, Independent Public Relations and Ginsberg Daniels Kallis.