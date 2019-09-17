×

DeVaughn Nixon to Play His Dad Norm Nixon in HBO’s Showtime Lakers Pilot

Will Thorne

DeVaughn Nixon'A Tale of Two Sisters' event, The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Los Angeles, USA - 07 May 2018
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

DeVaughn Nixon, best known for his roles in “Prom” and “Marvel’s Runaways” has joined HBO’s untitled pilot about the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s.

Nixon will play his father Norm Nixon, a debonair playboy who overcomes insurmountable odds to become the all-star point guard of the Lakers. He expertly maneuvers the complexities of NBA stardom, until talented young rookie Magic Johnson arrives in LA.

He joins previously announced cast members Quincy Isaiah and Solomon Hughes, who will play Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar respectively, Jason Clarke, who will play Jerry West, and John C. Reilly, who will play Jerry Buss.

Nixon’s other previous credits include Disney’s “Prom.” He is represented by SDB Partners, Elevate Entertainment, Independent Public Relations and Ginsberg Daniels Kallis.

Max Borenstein is writing and executive producing the pilot, which is set to begin production in September. Adam McKay will direct the pilot and executive produce through his yet to be named new production company. Kevin Messick of McKay’s company will also executive produce along with Jason Shuman. Jim Hecht co-wrote the story and will also executive produce. Scott Stephens will also executive produce with Rodney Barnes co-executive producing. The pilot is based on Jeff Pearlman’s non-fiction book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.”
Deadline first reported the casting news. 

