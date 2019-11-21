×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Desus & Mero’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Showtime Desus and Mero TV Summit
CREDIT: Courtesy of Showtime

The Bodega Boys are coming back, baby!

Showtime has renewed “Desus & Mero,” the network’s first-ever late-night talk show, for a second season of pop culture, sports, music and politics banter.

Season 2 will premiere Monday, Feb. 3 and will continue to air every Monday and Thursday night at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The renewal announcement was made by Showtime presidents of entertainment Gary Levine and Jana Winograde.

“Desus and Mero have been a fantastic addition to the Showtime family,” said Winograde. “With their hilarious commentary on current events, spirited conversations with major political figures and celebrities, and unique tours of their much-beloved New York City, Desus and Mero bring an entirely new perspective on late night programming and we can’t wait to see where they shine that light in 2020.”

Longtime acquaintances and Bronx natives Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) came to prominence through their podcast “The Bodega Boys” and web series “Desus vs. Mero.” Prior to Showtime, their run on Viceland garnered them a strong following which formed a jumping off point for their new show. They continue to host the “Bodega Boys” podcast.

Back in Feb. at the show’s premiere, the duo teased that they were going to disrupt the late-night space with some “f—— cultural paradigm-shifting s—.” It’s fair to say that nine months later, that goal has been achieved.

“We’re not wearing ties, we’re not doing monologues. F— all that s—. This is going to change television,” said Mero at the time.

In a column written when the show premiered, Variety chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario commented that the move to Showtime has “given the pair greater visibility and access,” leading to a whole host of A-list guests from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to Ava DuVernay.

In one memorable segment from season 1, the duo went to a strip club with Anna Kendrick, before buying the “Pitch Perfect” star her first pair of Timberland shoes. Regular viewers will know that Desus and Mero have more than a small obsession with “Timbs.”

“Desus and Mero showed enough comic resourcefulness, and enough enthusiasm and warmth, throughout their broadcast to make clear it’s worth watching no matter who guests,” wrote D’Addario of the Ocasio-Cortez interview.

Produced for Showtime by Jax Media, “Desus & Mero” is executive produced by Desus, Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez. The season 1 finale will air Nov. 21 at the usual time.

More TV

  • Former BBC, Channel 4 Exec to

    Former BBC, Channel 4 Exec to Run New MGM Unscripted Unit in the U.K.

    Dom Bird will head up a new unscripted division for MGM in the U.K. Bird is a former head of formats for Channel 4 and creative director at the BBC. The new unit at MGM will handle development of formats locally as well as working up original ideas on the ground. Bird and Mark Burnett, [...]

  • UNDONE Animated Series Amazon

    'Undone' Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

    Amazon has renewed the adult animated series “Undone” for a second season. The news comes a couple months after season 1 dropped on the streamer, and Amazon Studios has also announced an overall deal with the show’s co-creator and executive producer Kate Purdy. “Undone” is a half-hour dramedy that explores the elastic nature of reality [...]

  • Joe JonasWE Day California, Show, The

    Joe Jonas Travel Series Greenlit at Quibi

    Joe Jonas is going on an adventure. The singer, who is of course one third of the Jonas Brothers, is set to host and executive produce a travel series titled “Cup of Joe,” inspired by his Instagram account. “Cup of Joe” will follow Jonas as he travels around the world for the trio’s Happiness Begins [...]

  • Showtime Desus and Mero TV Summit

    ‘Desus & Mero’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

    The Bodega Boys are coming back, baby! Showtime has renewed “Desus & Mero,” the network’s first-ever late-night talk show, for a second season of pop culture, sports, music and politics banter. Season 2 will premiere Monday, Feb. 3 and will continue to air every Monday and Thursday night at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The renewal announcement [...]

  • Courtney Kemp Agboh'Power' TV show final

    Christine Baranski, Karey Burke and Courtney Kemp Set for Brandon Tartikoff Awards

    Christine Baranski, “Power” creator and showrunner Courtney Kemp and ABC Entertainment chief Karey Burke are among the five recipients set for the 2020 Brandon Tartikoff Awards, to be handed out in January as part of the annual NATPE conference in Miami. Jeff Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia and president of CNN Worldwide, [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: The Leopard in

    TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Rebounds, Easily Wins Wednesday

    After sinking to a series low last week, “The Masked Singer” bounced back in the Wednesday night TV ratings. The Fox show jumped 15% among adults 18-49 from a 1.65 rating to a 1.9, and gained over 1 million total viewers from last time around to end up with 6.7 million. However, it remains to [...]

  • Chuck Lorre, Scott Stuber to Keynote

    Chuck Lorre, Scott Stuber to Keynote Variety Innovate Summit

    “The Big Bang Theory” co-creator and TV producer Chuck Lorre and the head of Netflix Films Scott Stuber will keynote Variety’s Innovate Summit presented by PwC on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. Lorre will share the career experiences that lead to his co-creating and executive producing “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon” and “Mom.” Lorre’s extensive [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad