×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Desus and Mero Promise ‘Cultural Paradigm-Shifting S—‘ at Series Premiere

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
TEST
CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/Showtime

The stars of Showtime’s new late-night series “Desus & Mero” stand ready to unite a bitterly divided nation with rapier wit delivered with Bronx flair.

Desus Nice and the Kid Mero were revved up Thursday night as the they gathered with friends, family and crew members in at the Clocktower in Manhattan for the premiere screening of first episode that was shot earlier in the day before a studio audience.

“The audience gives you that instant feedback and the jokes just keep flying,” Mero said. “We recorded for three hours. It wasn’t because of technical difficulties. It was because we were having so much fun. (Producers) kept saying ‘Stop, stop, stop.’ “

Showtime co-president Gary Levine praised the pair for their preternatural ability to “riff at the speed of light.” He credited Showtime VP Brendan Countee for having the foresight to lure the hosts away from Viceland, where they hosted a nightly late-night half-hour from 2016 to 2018.

Desus said he’s been gratified by the response to the promotional and media blitz that led up to Thursday’s premiere of their new configuration as an hourlong weekly entry that mixes the pair’s signature joke exchanging with sketches and field segments. The buzz for the pair, who first gained fame through their “Bodega Boys” podcast, is reaching well beyond the five boroughs.

Related

“You have to give the audience credit. They’re not idiots,” Desus said. “Comedy is universal. Just because we say things a little faster than most people and we have a New York accent and we pronounce the ‘g’ in sang-wich, you can still rock with what we’re giving you.”

Desus was impressed by a mention that floated into his Twitter feed on Thursday morning as they prepared to record the first show, which featured the Bronx’s own rock-star U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as guest.

“One of my mentions was a guy in a big ol’ MAGA hat. He goes, ‘I’m a Trump supporter but you know what, funny is funny. I hope these two do well. I’ll be watching their show,’ ” Desus said. “I was like ‘Wow.’ “

Mero’s hands shot up in the air as he added: “We’re going to end racism here … Tonight!”

Moreover, the pair promise to leave an indelible mark on the medium with their move to the broad platform of Showtime. And they’ll do it without the constraints of neckwear.

“This is f—— cultural paradigm-shifting s—,” Mero explained. “We’re not wearing ties, we’re not doing monologues. F— all that s—. This is going to change television.”

Comedian Tracy Morgan was among the guests who gathered for the premiere screening, along with Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. Also in attendance were “Desus & Mero” exec producers Tony Hernandez and Lily Burns of Jax Media.

“It’s going to be very refreshing” to have “Desus & Mero” in late-night, Morgan said. “I could turn on the TV and see people from where I’m from talking the same s— I’m talking.”

Desus and Mero have also been cheered by the warm welcome they’ve received in moving up to late night’s big leagues. The show tapes at CBS Broadcast Center on 57th Street, where one of their neighbors is HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

“He’s very loud. He’s always leaving his bike in the hallway. He’s always listening to ‘Mary Poppins’ or something,” Desus quipped of the British host.

Oliver & Co. sent over an English breakfast — a carton full of bangers — to the “Desus & Mero” team on Thursday morning as a bon-voyage gesture. “Desus & Mero” returned the favor by sending “Last Week Tonight” a stash of Honey Buns and other choice packaged snacks found in bodegas.

“We’re trying to end Brexit, too,” Nice said.

(Pictured: The Kid Mero and Desus Nice)

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More TV

  • TEST

    Desus and Mero Promise 'Cultural Paradigm-Shifting S---' at Series Premiere

    The stars of Showtime’s new late-night series “Desus & Mero” stand ready to unite a bitterly divided nation with rapier wit delivered with Bronx flair. Desus Nice and the Kid Mero were revved up Thursday night as the they gathered with friends, family and crew members in at the Clocktower in Manhattan for the premiere [...]

  • Black Mirror

    Banijay Group, Endemol Shine Renew Sale Talks

    Three months after Endemol Shine told its management it was calling off the sales process, talks are again underway with French company Banijay Group over a possible sale, Variety has confirmed. Banijay had previously made a bid to acquire Endemol Shine, the joint venture between 21st Century Fox and Apollo Global Management that is behind [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett Removed From Final 'Empire' Season 5 Episodes Following Arrest

    Jussie Smollett has been removed from the final Season 5 episodes of the Fox series “Empire” in the wake of his arrest Thursday morning. “The events of the past few weeks have been incredibly emotional for all of us” said series executives Lee Daniels, Danny Strong, Brett Mahoney, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Francie Calfo and [...]

  • Ava Duvernay poses in the press

    Ava DuVernay, Lisa Nishimura, Casey Bloys Among New TV Academy Exec Committee Members

    Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay is among the six notable industry figures who have been appointed to the Television Academy’s executive committee by new chairman/CEO Frank Scherma. DuVernay, whose recent TV credits include the documentary “13th” and drama “Queen Sugar,” will be joined on the committee by HBO programming president Casey Bloys; former [...]

  • The Play That Goes Wrong review

    BBC Orders Comedy Series Based on ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

    The BBC has greenlit “The Goes Wrong Show,” a new series based on Mischief Theatre’s popular “The Play That Goes Wrong” stage production about a troupe that puts on disastrous plays. The stage show has transferred from London’s West End to Broadway for a J.J. Abrams-produced version described by Variety as “a broad, silly and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad