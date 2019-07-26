×

TV News Roundup: Hulu Acquires 80’s Sitcom ‘Designing Women’

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Designing Women
CREDIT: SNAP/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s roundup, Hulu will soon stream 1980’s comedy series “Designing Women” and Comedy Central announces new Comedy Fellowship with Sundance Institute

ACQUISITIONS 

Hulu has acquired the rights to comedy “Designing Women” from Sony Pictures Television. The series, which aired from 1986 to 1993, chronicles the life of design firm owner, Julia Sugarbaker (Dixie Carter) as she runs her firm out of her home with the help of her former beauty queen sister Suzanne (Delta Burke), mother Mary Jo (Annie Potts) and country girl Charlene (Jean Smart). The series is set to stream Aug. 26.

DEVELOPMENT

Quibi has announced the series “Centerpiece” starring floral artist, Maurice Harris. Executive produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Peter Kline, John Kaplan and Maurice Harris, the show will showcase Harris on a creative journey with celebrity guests as they create floral centerpieces. Harris is a Los Angeles-based artist, best known as the creator of Bloom & Plume, a floral design studio located in Echo Park.

INITIATIVES

Comedy Central and the Sundance Institute announced the launch of the new Sundance Institute/Comedy Central Comedy Fellowship. Comedy central will fund one Comedy Fellowship to the Sundance Institute Episodic Lab and another Comedy Fellowship to the Sundance Institute Screenwriters Lab. The fellowships will include a $10,000 cash grant and mentorship from Comedy Central executives.

More TV

  • Designing Women

    TV News Roundup: Hulu Acquires 80's Sitcom 'Designing Women'

    In today’s roundup, Hulu will soon stream 1980’s comedy series “Designing Women” and Comedy Central announces new Comedy Fellowship with Sundance Institute.  ACQUISITIONS  Hulu has acquired the rights to comedy “Designing Women” from Sony Pictures Television. The series, which aired from 1986 to 1993, chronicles the life of design firm owner, Julia Sugarbaker (Dixie Carter) [...]

  • Executive producer John Ferriter participates in

    Former WMA Board Member John Ferriter Dies at 59

    John Ferriter, a prominent WMA television agent for two decades, died Thursday at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles from complications from pancreatitis. He was 59. Jamie Gruttermeyer, Ferriter’s partner at management firm the Alternative, confirmed his death to Variety. Ferriter launched the Alternative in 2015 after five years at Octagon Entertainment. Ferriter was a [...]

  • Now Apocalypse Review

    'Now Apocalypse' Canceled After One Season at Starz

    Starz has canceled “Now Apocalypse” after just one season. The announcement was made at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Friday. “’Now Apocalypse’ is a great show, as we all know it’s been a really good experiment, but we have made the decision not to bring it back,” said Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch. [...]

  • The Girlfriend Experience Season 2

    Starz Renews ‘The Girlfriend Experience' for Season 3, Orders 'Dangerous Liaisons' Series

    Starz is expanding its slate of historical dramas, which includes “Outlander” and “The Spanish Princess,” with a series order for another period piece. The network has committed to an eight-episode season of “Dangerous Liaisons” which is based on the 18th century French epistolary novel of the same name by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. “Dangerous Liaisons” [...]

  • GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL

    'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back' Renewed for Season 3 at Fox

    Fox has ordered a third season of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.” The show features Ramsay traveling to struggling restaurants around the country in his mobile kitchen and command center, Hell on Wheels, as he goes in undercover to see their problems first-hand. After that, Ramsay and his team redesign the interior, [...]

  • Vince McMahon

    Fixing WWE Means Vince McMahon Must Get Out Of His Own Way

    It’s good to see Vince McMahon understand that for his World Wrestling Entertainment empire to take a step forward, he needs to take a step back. After offering excuses for WWE’s poor creative product on previous earnings calls, the WWE CEO wisely acknowledged Thursday that two new hires he made earlier this month freed him [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad