TV News Roundup: Hulu Acquires 80’s Sitcom ‘Designing Women’

In today’s roundup, Hulu will soon stream 1980’s comedy series “Designing Women” and Comedy Central announces new Comedy Fellowship with Sundance Institute.

ACQUISITIONS

Hulu has acquired the rights to comedy “Designing Women” from Sony Pictures Television. The series, which aired from 1986 to 1993, chronicles the life of design firm owner, Julia Sugarbaker (Dixie Carter) as she runs her firm out of her home with the help of her former beauty queen sister Suzanne (Delta Burke), mother Mary Jo (Annie Potts) and country girl Charlene (Jean Smart). The series is set to stream Aug. 26.

DEVELOPMENT

Quibi has announced the series “Centerpiece” starring floral artist, Maurice Harris. Executive produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Peter Kline, John Kaplan and Maurice Harris, the show will showcase Harris on a creative journey with celebrity guests as they create floral centerpieces. Harris is a Los Angeles-based artist, best known as the creator of Bloom & Plume, a floral design studio located in Echo Park.

INITIATIVES

Comedy Central and the Sundance Institute announced the launch of the new Sundance Institute/Comedy Central Comedy Fellowship. Comedy central will fund one Comedy Fellowship to the Sundance Institute Episodic Lab and another Comedy Fellowship to the Sundance Institute Screenwriters Lab. The fellowships will include a $10,000 cash grant and mentorship from Comedy Central executives.