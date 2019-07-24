×

‘Designated Survivor,’ ‘Tuca and Bertie’ Canceled at Netflix

Designated Survivor Tuca Bertie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Neither “Designated Survivor” nor “Tuca & Bertie” will return for new seasons at Netflix.

Designated Survivor,” which starred Kiefer Sutherland as a low-level cabinet secretary who becomes President of the United States, started out as an ABC drama series but was canceled by the broadcaster after two seasons. It was announced last September that Netflix had revived the show for a third. .

“We are proud to have offered fans a third season of ‘Designated Survivor,’ and will continue to carry all three seasons for years to come,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re especially thankful to star and executive producer Kiefer Sutherland, who brought passion, dedication and an unforgettable performance as President Kirkman. We’re also grateful to showrunner/executive producer Neal Bear for his guiding vision and steady hand, creator/executive producer David Guggenheim and EPs Mark Gordon, Suzan Bymel, Simon Kinberg, Aditya Sood and Peter Noah along with the cast and crew who crafted a compelling and satisfying final season.”

The news comes after “Lucifer,” another broadcast show that was revived by Netflix, was renewed for a fifth and final season in June.

“Tuca & Bertie” was an animated series that launched its first season in May. It starred Tiffany Hadish and Ali Wong as the two title characters, a pair of 30-year-old bird-women.

“Lisa Hanawalt created a relatable yet whimsical world in ‘Tuca & Bertie,'” Netflix said. “We’re grateful to Lisa, and her fellow executive producers Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, and EPs/stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, along with all of the writers and animators for sharing the funny and dynamic female bird duo of Tuca and Bertie with the world. While Tuca & Bertie won’t have a second season, we’re proud to feature this story on Netflix for years to come.”

    'Designated Survivor,' 'Tuca and Bertie' Canceled at Netflix

    Neither "Designated Survivor" nor "Tuca & Bertie" will return for new seasons at Netflix. "Designated Survivor," which starred Kiefer Sutherland as a low-level cabinet secretary who becomes President of the United States, started out as an ABC drama series but was canceled by the broadcaster after two seasons. It was announced last September that Netflix

