‘Designated Survivor’s’ Adan Canto Joins ABC Drama Pilot ‘Hypnotist’s Love Story’

Adan Canto has been cast in a lead role in the ABC drama pilot “The Hypnotist’s Love Story,” Variety has learned.

In the show, after a string of failed romances, successful hypnotherapist Ellen is optimistic about her current boyfriend (Canto). But then he reveals a disturbing truth: a stalker ex-girlfriend (Graham) has been following him for years. Ellen finds herself intrigued – and oddly thrilled by the stalker, entirely unaware that they’ve already met.

Canto’s character is named Patrick, described as a devoted single father who is warm, romantic, and charismatic– quite possibly the one Ellen’s been waiting for. Patrick longs for his relationship with Ellen to work, but fears this new relationship can’t withstand the pressure of his stalker, who is always out there, always watching.

In addition to Canto and Graham, the series will also star Liza Lapira.

The role brings Canto back to ABC, as he currently stars on the former ABC drama series “Designated Survivor.” Canto recently wrapped filming on the show’s third season, which is set to air on Netflix. He also previously starred in the drama “Blood & Oil” at ABC. His other credits include “Narcos,” “The Following,” and the feature “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Canto is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Miloknay/Weiner.

“The Hypnotist’s Love Story” is an adaptation of the Liane Moriarty book of the same name, with Moriarty attached as a producer. Katie Wech will serve as writer and executive producer. Heather Graham will executive produce in addition to starring. Along with Graham, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, and Laurie Zaks of Mandeville Television will also executive produce. Francesca Gregorini will direct the pilot. ABC Studios will produce.