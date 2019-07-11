×

Disney Channel Cancels ‘Descendants 3’ Red Carpet in Wake of Cameron Boyce’s Death

Disney Channel announced that it’s canceling the red carpet premiere event for “Descendants 3” following the death of star Cameron Boyce last weekend.

“We’re proud to be part of Cameron Boyce’s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen but we are cancelling the red carpet premiere event for ‘Descendants 3’ (scheduled for July 22) and instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed,” said Disney Channel in a statement. “With permission from the Boyce family, Disney Channel will dedicate the telecast of ‘Descendants 3’ in Cameron Boyce’s memory.”

Boyce died at the age of 20 on Saturday due to an “ongoing medical condition,” his family said in a statement at the time. He played Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil, starting with 2015’s “Descendants” and reprised the role in the 2017 sequel.

Along with the “Descendants” series, Boyce also appeared in Disney Channel series “Jessie” from 2011 to 2015. His other credits include Disney Junior’s “Jake and the Never Land Pirates,” Disney XD’s series “Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything,” and playing Adam Sandler’s son in “Grown Ups” and “Grown Ups 2.”

Sandler was among those who took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor over the weekend, joining Disney CEO Bob Iger, Zendaya, and his “Jessie” co-star Skai Jackson.

