What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Deputy’ Debuts, Ricky Gervais Hosts Golden Globes 2020

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Deputy” premieres on Fox, and Ricky Gervais hosts the 2020 Golden Globes on NBC.

“New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest,” ABC, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration returns with Lucy Hale joining Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square. Performers will include the likes of Post Malone and K-pop megastars BTS, with the Jonas Brothers performing in Miami and “Pose” breakout star Billy Porter hosting the New Orleans-based festivities.

“Messiah,” Netflix, Wednesday

This new series centers around CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan), who uncovers information about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gains international and cultivate followers by performing alleged miracles. Geller must race to unravel the mystery of whether he really is a divine entity or a deceptive con artist in this geopolitical thriller.

“Deputy,” Fox, Thursday, 9 p.m.

Hailing from “Training Day” and “Suicide Squad” director David Ayer, this new Fox series stars “True Detective” standout Stephen Dorff asa fifth-generation lawman who is more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating Los Angeles County Sheriff politics, and won’t rest until justice is served.

“Anne With An E,” Netflix, Friday

The third and final season of “Anne With an E” drops this week on Netflix, following a strong reaction from fans after the streamer announced the series was ending back in November. The series is inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery’s novel “Anne of Green Gables” and stars Amybeth McNulty as the titular character.

“The Golden Globes,” NBC, Sunday, 8 p.m.

Ricky Gervais returns to host the awards ceremony for the fifth time. Tune in to find out how many statuettes Netflix will run away with, as the streamer dominated the nominations list with “Marriage Story,” “The Irishman” and “The Crown.”