‘Deputy’ Team to Develop Fox Drama ‘Troubleshooter’

DEPUTY: Stephen Dorff in DEPUTY, premiering midseason on FOX. © 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr: Erika Doss / FOX.
CREDIT: Erika Doss / FOX

The producing team behind the upcoming Fox drama “Deputy” have set up their second development project at Fox this season, Variety has learned.

Both David Ayer and Chris Long of Cedar Park are set to executive produce the one-hour drama “Troubleshooter” currently in the works at the broadcaster. The series is described as a family soap about a decorated soldier, wife and mother, Deni Vasquez. Overcoming scandal and under investigation, Deni is reassigned to a remote military base with her husband and teenage kids where she discovers life on the secluded post is just as lawless as life behind enemy lines.

The project hails from writer and executive producer Sheri Elwood. eOne will co-produce with Fox Entertainment. Elwood’s past credits include shows like “Whiskey Cavalier,” “Lucifer,” and “Flash Forward.” She also created the show “Call Me Fitz” and co-created “My Best Friend Is an Alien.”

Ayer and Long are also executive producers on “Deputy,” with Ayer also directing that pilot. The series stars Stephen Dorff as an Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy who is thrust into the top spot in the department when the elected sheriff dies. They are also developing the drama series “DEA” at Fox, which was announced last week.

Ayer’s past directing credits include the films “Bright,” “Fury,” “End of Watch,” and “Suicide Squad,” while his writing credits include “The Fast and the Furious,” “Dark Blue,” and “Training Day.” Long was previously the head of programming for Audience Network, which he ran for 18 years.

Ayer and Cedar Park repped by WME.

  DEPUTY: Stephen Dorff in DEPUTY, premiering

