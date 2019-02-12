Dennis Quaid to Star in Netflix Comedy Series ‘Merry Happy Whatever’

Netflix has ordered the comedy series “Merry Happy Whatever” with Dennis Quaid set to star, Variety has confirmed.

Quaid will play Don Quinn, a strong-willed patriarch who must balance the demands of his complicated family with the stress of the Christmas season when his youngest daughter comes home for the holidays with a new boyfriend. Netflix has ordered eight episodes. Should the show get renewed, it is possible it could take place during different holidays.

Quaid will serve as an executive producer in addition to starring. Tucker Cawley will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner. Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment and Wendi Trilling will also executive produce.

Quaid is primarily known for his feature work, having starred in films like “Frequency,” “The Day After Tomorrow,” and “The Right Stuff.” On the TV side, he has previously starred in shows such as “The Art of More” and “Vegas.” He is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.

Cawley was previously an executive producer and writer on the hit CBS sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond.” His recent credits include “A Million Little Things,” “Superior Donuts,” and the reboot of “The Odd Couple.” He is repped by CAA and Felker Toczek.

Deadline first reported the series order.