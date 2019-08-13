Denis Leary to Star in Fox’s ‘A Moody Christmas’ Holiday Series

Denis Leary has been cast in a lead role in Fox’s upcoming event series “A Moody Christmas.”

The single-cam comedy follows Dan Moody as he returns home to spend Christmas with his dysfunctional family. When he arrives, he’s met with the inevitable madness of a family whose members are all hiding things from each other.

Leary will play Sean Sr., the patriarch of the Moody family, all of whom return home to Chicago for the holidays, hiding secrets from one another. The role will mark Leary’s first in a broadcast series in nearly two decades, with the actor having previously starred in and co-created the ABC series “The Job” back in 2001. Leary’s best known television series is the FX dramedy “Rescue Me,” which Leary also co-created in addition and played the lead role. That show earned eight Emmy nominations throughout its seven-season run. Leary also created and starred in the FX series “Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll.” Most recently, he has appeared on the TNT drama “Animal Kingdom.”

He is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

Like the original, the Fox series will run for six half-hour episodes. Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Tad Quill will write and executive produce the Fox version. Original series creators Trent O’Donnell and Phil Lloyd and executive producer Jason Burrows will executive produce the new version along with Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannembaum. Jason Wang of The Tannenbaum Company will co-executive produce. CBS Television Studios and Fox Entertainment will produce.