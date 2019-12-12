×
Democrats Unveil Four More Debates in 2020

Brian Steinberg

Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, takes the stage with, from left, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., for the Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC on the campus of Texas Southern University, in HoustonElection 2020 Debate, Houston, USA - 12 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock

Democrats will hold four more debates among the presidential candidates, as the party continues to try to generate attention for its side in the race for the White House.

On January 14, before the February 3 Democratic primary caucus in Iowa, CNN will moderate a debate in Des Moines, and partner with the Des Moines Register. This will mark CNN’s third debate in the primary cycle. The AT&T-owned network also telecast debates in  July and October.

On Feb. 7, ABC will team up with WMUR-TV and Apple News for an eighth debate, which will be held St. Anselm College in Manchester. The event takes place before the February 11th New Hampshire primary.

On Feb. 19, NBC News and MSNBC will host the ninth Democratic debate in Las Vegas.

On Feb. 25, CBS News will host its first debate in the series, in partnership with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. The event will be telecast from Charleston, South Carolina, just days before that state’s Feb. 29 primary.

