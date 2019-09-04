Democratic Candidates Tout Climate-Crisis Plans at CNN Town Hall

The climate crisis was the issue under the spotlight for the 10 leading Democratic candidates during a CNN town hall on the subject.

The candidates, who have put forward individual plans to combat the climate crisis, all acknowledge the seriousness of the issue and the need to tackle it head on, however, their views primarily differ on the key issue of how to fund their plans.

Senator Kamala Harris discussed her plan which involves achieving a carbon-neutral US economy by 2045, a full five years earlier than the date mentioned in the plans of Vice President Joe Biden, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Her plan also adds up to around $10 trillion in spending.

Harris said she looks at the climate crisis through the lens of her two baby nieces and what the world and their future will look like if the crisis isn’t addressed. She encouraged members of congress from both sides of the aisle to either act now or “get out of the way.”

“Every one of those members needs to look at the babies in their life and then look in the mirror and ask themselves why they haven’t acted,” she said. “If they fail to act, as President of the United States I am prepared to get rid of the filibuster, to pass a Green New Deal.”

First up was former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, whose plan involves spending $10 trillion to address the crisis and notably focuses on how it is affecting vulnerable communities in America the most.

Speaking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Castro described climate change as “the most existential threat to our country’s future,” referring to Hurricane Dorian, which is currently ravaging the Bahamas and parts of the East coast, as an example of the extreme storms which will multiply if the crisis isn’t dealt with. If elected, Castro said his first measure as President would be to issue an executive order to re-join the Paris climate accord.

Later on, Castro was hit with a trickier question courtesy of a high school student who will be voting for the first time in the upcoming election. The student pointed out that Castro supported the expansion of fracking in South Texas while he was mayor of San Antonio, asking why voters should trust him on this issue given his previous middle ground stance.

Castro revealed his climate plan does not call for an immediate ban on fracking, but rather seeks to invest in wind, solar and other forms of renewable energy in order to achieve a carbon-neutral economy by 2045.

Before Harris spoke, businessman Andrew Yang brought a lighter tone to proceedings while laying out his plan which involves making significant investments in new technology to combat the crisis, including decarbonization research.

When asked by Blitzer if he sees Americans driving only electric cars in the future, Yang replied that in his view ditching gas guzzlers isn’t so bad.

“You feel like you’re driving the future, and I’m not just saying that because Elon Musk endorsed me the other week,” Yang said.

The candidates are taking it in turn to be quizzed by a lineup of CNN correspondents and hosts composed of Blitzer, Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo, and Don Lemon.