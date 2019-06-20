×
Demi Moore Joins 'Brave New World' Series at USA Network

Will Thorne

Demi Moore
Demi Moore is the latest name to jump aboard UCP’s “Brave New World” series.

The actress will play the recurring character of Linda, the brash, hard-living mother of Alden Ehrenreich’s character, John.

The series, based on the Aldous Huxley novel of the same name, imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London.

Moore joins other previously announced cast members Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan and Nina Sosanya.

Brave New World” was originally in development at Syfy, but was ordered straight-to-series at USA Network in February. David Wiener, Grant Morrison, and Brian Taylor will write the series. Wiener will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Morrison also executive producing. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television will also executive produce. Owen Harris will direct the first episode and executive produce. Taylor will executive produce the first episode and serve as a consultant moving forward. UCP will produce in association with Amblin.

Moore will next be seen in Patrick Brice’s comedy-horror feature “Corporate Animals,” opposite Ed Helms. Her recent TV credits include the HBO comedy “Animals,” and she also appeared last year in Comedy Central’s roast of her ex-husband Bruce Willis.

She is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

