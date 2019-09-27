×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Mandalorian’ Director Deborah Chow to Helm Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus Series

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All

Deborah Chow is expanding her directorial credits in the Star Wars universe.

The director, who already helmed part of Jon Favreau’s “The Mandalorian” series, has been tapped so sit in the director’s for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series which will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the iconic jedi master.

McGregor confirmed the series was going forward during a surprise appearance at Disney’s D23 fan convention in August. During the presentation, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy gave un update on the show’s progress, saying that “all the scripts are written” and the series will “start shooting next year.”

“We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan in a way that folds seamlessly into the Star Wars saga,” Kennedy said of Chow’s hiring in a statement. “Based on her phenomenal work developing our characters in ‘The Mandalorian,’ I’m absolutely confident Deborah is the right director to tell this story.”

Chow’s other director credits include “American Gods,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “Better Call Saul” and “Jessica Jones.”

McGregor previously played the character in the three “Star Wars” prequels “The Phantom Menace,” “Attack of the Clones,” and “Revenge of the Sith.” There had been talk for years that McGregor would return in an Obi-Wan standalone film, but those plans were reportedly put on hold following the unsuccessful roll out of “Star Wars” standalone film “Solo.” The new series reportedly takes place eight years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith,” which ended with Kenobi besting his apprentice Anakin Skywalker in a dramatic duel on the fiery planet of Mustafar.

The Obi-Wan series, written by Hossein Amini, is the third live-action “Star Wars” show on Disney Plus, in addition to “The Mandalorian” and a series based on Cassian Andor, the character first introduced in the film “Rogue One” with Diego Luna reprising his role from the movie.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported Chow’s hiring.

More TV

  • TV Roundup: First Look at Brandon

    TV News Roundup: CW Releases First Look at Brandon Routh as Superman in 'Arrowverse' Crossover

    In today’s TV News roundup, the CW has released the first image of Brandon Routh as Superman in the upcoming crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and Freeform’s “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” sets its premiere date. DATES Freeform‘s “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” will premiere Jan. 16. Josh Thomas, the creator, writer, and executive producer, will [...]

  • Deborah Chow to Direct Obi-Wan Kenobi

    'The Mandalorian' Director Deborah Chow to Helm Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus Series

    Deborah Chow is expanding her directorial credits in the Star Wars universe. The director, who already helmed part of Jon Favreau’s “The Mandalorian” series, has been tapped so sit in the director’s for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series which will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the iconic jedi master. McGregor confirmed the series was [...]

  • Light-as-a-Feather-Hulu

    What's Coming to Hulu in October 2019

    There’s no question Hulu wants to get its viewers in the Halloween mood — the streaming service will add a fresh slate of horror movies to its collection once October hits. In addition to watching Jigsaw psychologically torture victims in “Saw,” “Saw 2” and “Saw 6,” audiences will also be able to see the original [...]

  • Pretty Little Liars the Perfectionists Review

    'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' Canceled After One Season at Freeform

    Freeform has canceled “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.” The series aired just one season, which ran for 10 episodes beginning in March of this year. The series was a spinoff of “Pretty Little Liars” with original series stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish reprising their roles. It was based on the novel “The Perfectionists,” written [...]

  • Daredevil Creative Arts Emmys

    As Marvel Studios Moves Into Series, TV Unit's Focus Is Unclear

    As Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige builds out his own TV universe spawned from the “Avengers” films, Marvel’s dedicated television unit is seeing its live-action world contract. Feige’s division — part of the Walt Disney Studios feature-film operation — is currently working on multiple shows for the nascent streamer Disney Plus centered on Marvel Cinematic [...]

  • Rob Garrison

    'The Karate Kid' Actor Rob Garrison Dies at 59

    Rob Garrison, best known for playing Tommy in both “The Karate Kid” and recent series “Cobra Kai,” died Friday morning. He was 59. Garrison’s character is known for his “Karate Kid” line, “Get him a body bag!” He had recently reprised his role as Tommy in the series “Cobra Kai,” which was written and produced [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad