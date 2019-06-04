×
‘Dead to Me’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Dead To Me
Netflix has ordered a second season of the dark comedy “Dead to Me.”

Series stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will both return as Jen and Judy respectively, while series creator Liz Feldman will return as showrunner. The show follows Jen, a sardonic widow determined to solve her husband’s recent hit-and-run murder, and Judy, an optimistic free spirit who’s recently suffered her own tragic loss. When the two women meet at a support group, they become unlikely friends despite their polar-opposite personalities. But as they bond, Judy desperately tries to shield Jen from a shocking secret that could destroy her life as she knows it.

Both Feldman and Applegate are executive producers on “Dead to Me,” along with Jessica Elbaum of Gloria Sanchez Productions and Will Ferrell and Adam McKay of Gary Sanchez Productions. Christie Smith also executive produces. CBS Televisions Studios produces.

The series has received mostly positive reviews from critics, with the first season holding an 87% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review for Variety, Caroline Framke wrote, “It’s undeniably exciting to see Cardellini and Applegate, two rock-solid TV veterans who have rarely gotten roles worthy of their skills in recent years, play off each other and rip into material that asks so much of them. In any given episode, Judy and Jen can be doing anything from stumbling into a screwball misadventure to screaming and crying when their pasts come back to haunt them.”

  • Dead To Me

