DC Universe Series ‘Stargirl’ to Air Episodes on CW Day After Streaming Debut

The CW and DC Universe are teaming up for the upcoming live-action series “Stargirl.”

The CW will broadcast each episode of the series the day after its debut on the streaming service, with new episodes dropping weekly. In addition, every episode will be available to stream on The CW’s digital platforms following the linear broadcast. After the season finale, the full season will be available on The CW’s digital platforms as well. The series does not currently have a premiere date, but has been slated to debut in the second quarter of 2020.

This is not the first time it has been announced that a DCU series would run on another platform. It was announced earlier this year that “Doom Patrol’s” second season would air on both DCU and HBO Max, with the first season also becoming available on HBO Max once Season 2 begins. The move also brings “Stargirl” alongside other DC-based shows that currently air on CW, including “The Flash” and “Batwoman.”

“Stargirl” follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. It also stars Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone.

Geoff Johns and Melissa Carter serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions also executive produce. It is based on the characters from DC created by Johns. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.