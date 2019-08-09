Daytime Emmys Merges Younger Actor and Actress Categories Into One, Regardless of Gender

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is dipping its toe in the debate over whether to eliminate gender-specific acting categories. The org is set to announce that the Daytime Emmy Awards will combine its outstanding younger actor and actress categories into one.

The org already has a guest performer category that combines both genders. Now, the Daytime Emmys will also boast a single young performer category, open to all. As part of the change, the newly merged category will also combine broadcast drama and digital drama performers in the same category.

The categories for younger actor in a drama series and younger actress in a drama series were first presented in 1985. Of course, back then there were many more daytime soap operas in production. With just four major network soaps remaining, it made sense to combine the younger performer categories into one.

In the past, the Daytime Emmy awards for younger actor and younger actress in a drama series have recognized the work of the performers age 25 and under. This year’s winners in the categories were Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) for younger actress in a drama series, and Kyler Pettis (“Days of Our Lives”) for younger actor in a drama series.

Related Daytime Emmys Gets New Production Oversight as NATAS Makes Leadership Changes Daytime Emmys Report Reveals Judging Irregularities and Nomination Challenges (EXCLUSIVE)

NATAS’ decision comes as the conversation continues over gender-inclusive categories, and whether they still make sense for awards shows. MTV dropped gender-specific categories for its Movie & TV Awards and Video Music Awards shows, while the Television Critics Assn. combines its acting categories into just two: individual achievement in drama and individual achievement in comedy.

The subject has also been discussed in the past in the context of the Emmys. Two years ago, “Billions” star Asia Kate Dillon, the first gender nonbinary performer to play a nonbinary character on a major TV show, asked the Los Angeles-based Television Academy, which administers the Primetime Emmys, to clarify its gender distinctions.

“I’d like to know if in your eyes ‘actor’ and ‘actress’ denote anatomy or identity and why it is necessary to denote either in the first place?” Dillon wrote in a letter to the org.

[Pictured: Hayley Erin accepts her award at the 46th Daytime Emmys.]