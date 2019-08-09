×

Daytime Emmys Merges Younger Actor and Actress Categories Into One, Regardless of Gender

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hayley Erin accepts the award for outstanding younger actress in a drama series for "General Hospital" at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center, in Pasadena, Calif46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Show, Pasadena, USA - 05 May 2019
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is dipping its toe in the debate over whether to eliminate gender-specific acting categories. The org is set to announce that the Daytime Emmy Awards will combine its outstanding younger actor and actress categories into one.

The org already has a guest performer category that combines both genders. Now, the Daytime Emmys will also boast a single young performer category, open to all. As part of the change, the newly merged category will also combine broadcast drama and digital drama performers in the same category.

The categories for younger actor in a drama series and younger actress in a drama series were first presented in 1985. Of course, back then there were many more daytime soap operas in production. With just four major network soaps remaining, it made sense to combine the younger performer categories into one.

In the past, the Daytime Emmy awards for younger actor and younger actress in a drama series have recognized the work of the performers age 25 and under. This year’s winners in the categories were Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) for younger actress in a drama series, and Kyler Pettis (“Days of Our Lives”) for younger actor in a drama series.

Related

NATAS’ decision comes as the conversation continues over gender-inclusive categories, and whether they still make sense for awards shows. MTV dropped gender-specific categories for its Movie & TV Awards and Video Music Awards shows, while the Television Critics Assn. combines its acting categories into just two: individual achievement in drama and individual achievement in comedy.

The subject has also been discussed in the past in the context of the Emmys. Two years ago, “Billions” star Asia Kate Dillon, the first gender nonbinary performer to play a nonbinary character on a major TV show, asked the Los Angeles-based Television Academy, which administers the Primetime Emmys, to clarify its gender distinctions.

“I’d like to know if in your eyes ‘actor’ and ‘actress’ denote anatomy or identity and why it is necessary to denote either in the first place?” Dillon wrote in a letter to the org.

[Pictured: Hayley Erin accepts her award at the 46th Daytime Emmys.]

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Hayley Erin accepts the award for

    Daytime Emmys Merges Younger Actor and Actress Categories Into One, Regardless of Gender

    The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is dipping its toe in the debate over whether to eliminate gender-specific acting categories. The org is set to announce that the Daytime Emmy Awards will combine its outstanding younger actor and actress categories into one. The org already has a guest performer category that combines both [...]

  • Partisan

    International TV Newswire: Viaplay’s Newest, DirecTV Go’s, Edinburgh ‘Blockbusters’

    In this week’s International TV Newswire, Scandinavia’s NENT announces its latest Viaplay original, “Partisan,” DirecTV Go hits three new Latin American territories; “Blockbusters” will open the Edinburgh Intl. TV Festival; and Endemol Shine Poland announces theatrical for “How to Marry a Millionaire.” NENT ANNOUNCES VIAPLAY ORIGINAL ‘PARTISAN’  Swedish broadcaster Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) has ordered [...]

  • Leslie Jones

    Leslie Jones Sets New Comedy Special With Netflix

    “Saturday Night Live” cast member Leslie Jones has announced a new stand-up special with Netflix. Jones’ joins a growing number of Netflix comedy specials that includes recent additions “Best Time of Our Lives” with Adam Devine, “Live: Your Welcome” with Miranda Sings, “Son of Patricia” with Trevor Noah, “Homecoming King” with Hasan Minhaj, “Growing” with [...]

  • Alex Trebek46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

    Daytime Emmys Report Reveals Judging Irregularities and Nomination Challenges (EXCLUSIVE)

    The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has released a “transparency report” for the recently concluded 46th Daytime Emmys, revealing five separate judging irregularities and four nomination challenges — and how they handled each dispute. According to NATAS, this reps the first transparency report to be published by the org — or any similar [...]

  • Andy Cohen Desperate Housewives E

    TV News Roundup: Bravo Reveals BravoCon Lineup

    In today’s roundup, Bravo announces its BravoCon lineup and Netflix rounds out the cast for the drama series “Away.”  CASTING Netflix has announced the cast for their original series “Away,” about an astronaut who leaves her husband and daughter to take charge of an international space crew on a dangerous mission. Hillary Swank and Josh [...]

  • CBS Studios Exterior

    CBS Speeds Up Plans to Launch Local Streaming News Services

    CBS is stepping up its plans to stream local news. The company said it intends to accelerate the roll out of local versions of its CBSN streaming-video news hub in all 13 markets where its CBS-owned TV stations have local news operations.  CBS  launched a New York version of the service, which is free and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad